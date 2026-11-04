Yutaro Muramoto vs. Erson Yamamoto Set For Super RIZIN 6

Yutaro Muramoto will meet Erson Yamamoto at Super RIZIN 6 on December 31 at Vantelin Dome Nagoya. RIZIN announced the matchup at its November 3 outdoor press conference and lists it as a 57-kilogram MMA contest over three five-minute rounds. Muramoto enters as DEEP’s flyweight champion, but this is not advertised as a defense of that title.

The Nagoya-based fighter described a personal connection to the assignment in RIZIN’s complete written account of the announcement. He credited Yamamoto’s uncle, Norifumi “KID” Yamamoto, with helping inspire him to begin martial arts, making this meeting with his nephew especially meaningful on his home turf.

Muramoto nevertheless identified a different competitive destination: the RIZIN flyweight championship. Having already won and defended his DEEP belt, he wants to beat Yamamoto and make an impact on New Year’s Eve. His opponent said he was rebuilding his body, physical preparation and movement from the ground up for the challenge of facing a champion.

Muramoto Brings A Defended DEEP Championship

The promotion’s current Muramoto profile explains the work behind that status. He defeated Sho Sekihara in a DEEP title-eliminator in May 2025, then faced KENTA for the championship vacated by Ryuya Fukuda that August. A right hand late in the second round produced the championship-winning stoppage.

His first defense came against Rikiya at DEEP’s 25th-anniversary event in May 2026. RIZIN’s account describes dangerous moments involving a guillotine and ground strikes before Muramoto secured a kneebar near the end of round two. That result kept the belt with him rather than leaving him to enter this booking as an untested new champion.

The same record also shows why success in one organization does not settle his standing in the other. His most recent listed RIZIN appearance ended in a decision defeat to Tony Laramie in Nagoya in November 2024. Returning to the same city against Yamamoto gives him a specific opportunity to change that recent promotional record. RIZIN identifies him as a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt who is comfortable in scrambles, giving this matchup a grappling component beyond the recent finishing results that brought him his DEEP championship.

Yamamoto Arrives After Back-To-Back Decisions

Yamamoto’s official profile lists consecutive unanimous-decision wins over Yuki Ito in September 2025 and Hiroya in July 2026. The Ito contest was a reserve match for the flyweight Grand Prix; he won, but did not receive a route back into the tournament. His earlier first-round meeting with Makoto Shinryu had ended in a submission defeat.

The KRAZY BEE fighter originally entered RIZIN on New Year’s Eve in 2015 against Kron Gracie. After injury interruptions and an eventual move down to flyweight, his recent results have restored momentum. Muramoto now supplies a different test from another established champion on the Japanese circuit, not a confirmed championship opportunity for Yamamoto himself.

The year-end card also includes Mikuru Asakura’s rematch with Luiz Gustavo. RIZIN’s current event notice provisionally lists doors at 11 a.m. and the show beginning at 1 p.m., Japan time. General ticket sales are scheduled for November 22; the promotion has not yet announced the event’s pay-per-view arrangements.