Yukito Tamayose Stops Lee Ho-jun To Win NEXUS Openweight Title — Highlights

Yukito Tamayose turned a takedown into sustained ground-and-pound to win the vacant Fighting NEXUS openweight championship against Lee Ho-jun.

The November 14 bout at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall ended by TKO at 2:58 of the opening round. NEXUS’s completed event record confirms the method and time, with the AXION representative beating the Korean Top Team fighter in the card’s sixth contest. The MMA championship match was scheduled for three five-minute rounds.

Round 1: Tamayose converts pressure into top position

MMAPLANET’s ringside account, translated and paraphrased here from Japanese, describes Tamayose avoiding an early low kick before applying pressure with his own right low kick and punching combinations. Lee answered with a swinging right hand. The exchanges also included Tamayose’s right calf kick and a left inside low kick from Lee.

The decisive change came when Tamayose avoided a one-two and closed the distance. He drove Lee toward the cage, worked an underhook and brought the fight to the mat. Rather than settling between his opponent’s legs, he advanced straight into mount and began punching from above.

Lee turned away under the attack but kept moving. Tamayose remained over him, following the defensive turns instead of losing his position during the transition. The referee stayed close as the punches continued. Lee’s efforts to raise his head did not produce an escape, and the official eventually intervened.

The broadcast images show the winner in yellow-and-white shorts, with bright pink hair and blue tape on his shoulder, controlling the grounded opponent beside the fence. The finish came during the first sustained ground attack, without a return to standing exchanges or a second round.

A championship breakthrough after an earlier tournament setback

The promotion’s weigh-in record listed Tamayose at 111.6 kilograms and Lee at 116.2 kilograms. Unlike the separate middleweight title defense involving Ryutaro Sato, this was an openweight championship contest, not an 83.9-kilogram bout.

A post from Sakaguchi Dojo’s Yukio Kubota shows the new champion with his belt and trophy.

Tamayose had previously pursued a NEXUS belt through its welterweight tournament. At NEXUS MANIA in August 2025, he lost to Yuta by rear-naked choke at 3:10 of round two in the semifinal. MMAPLANET’s account of that fight described him applying substantial early pressure before the grappling exchanges reversed against him.

That earlier defeat kept him out of the tournament final against Subaru Mori. His latest opportunity came in a different weight class and against a different opponent, with the title available to the winner rather than held by either entrant. During the 2025 fight, a mouthpiece interruption briefly prompted a premature celebration from Tamayose, but the action resumed before Yuta secured the submission.