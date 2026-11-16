Yukinori Akazawa believes his decision to pursue a leg lock, rather than maintain top control, changed his fight with Mac Papalii. In RIZIN’s November 10 written post-fight interview, he identified that choice as his tactical mistake. This account paraphrases the original Japanese Q&A in English.

The Risk Behind His Submission Attempt

Their November 8 heavyweight contest ended at 2:15 of Round 2, with Papalii winning by knockout from standing punches. The promotion’s detailed report describes a markedly different opening: Akazawa immediately took his opponent down, held him in half guard and attacked with punches and hammerfists. He also attempted an arm lock, pushed Papalii back to the canvas when he tried to stand, and threatened a choke from behind. Papalii freed his arm from the V1 hold and prevented the rear choke from being completed. Akazawa nevertheless finished the opening period throwing heavy ground punches.

Akazawa said takedowns in both rounds had followed his plan against a dangerous striker. He normally teaches students not to abandon a dominant punching position for a leg attack. Here, he connected his submission-seeking approach to a pre-fight appeal for professionals to move audiences.

In the second round, another lifting takedown brought the heavyweights to the ropes. Papalii grabbed them while trying to resist, but Akazawa still put him on his back. From a tight position near the corner, the Japanese fighter delivered ground strikes before attacking the taped left leg. Papalii then punched from behind, forced his opponent upright and landed hooks and straight shots to complete the reversal.

This matchup had already survived a cancellation and rebooking. In an October 2 written post, Akazawa explained that he accepted a late offer and hurt his knee while pushing his training to prepare. He wanted to take the opportunity, but a doctor stopped him from competing. He apologized to Papalii and said he intended to return after recovering.

RIZIN’s November 4 announcement placed the rescheduled contest at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Chiba, on November 8. The promotion specified a 120-kilogram limit and three five-minute rounds under its MMA rules. That announcement restored the pairing rather than naming a different opponent for either heavyweight.

Responsibility Rather Than A Result Dispute

Asked about the rope grab, Akazawa did not make it his explanation for losing. He said the pair spoke amicably afterward and questioned his own energy-consuming attempt to carry Papalii across the ring. He wanted an early return against anyone, while acknowledging that a quick turnaround might be difficult.