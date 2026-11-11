Yrysbek Tilenov Rejects Sabatello’s Trash Talk, Backs His Wrestling

Yrysbek Tilenov objects to Danny Sabatello’s approach to promoting a fight. In RIZIN’s written Japanese account of his November 8 post-fight interview, published November 10 and paraphrased here in English, he advocated entertaining through performance and respectful exchanges instead of insults.

He needed Sabatello’s English remarks translated, remained willing to fight if healthy, and considered his own wrestling superior. Yet he admitted underestimating Naoki Inoue’s wrestling, defense and control while punching. A first-round injury to his kicking leg disrupted his planned takedown-and-ground-strikes finish.

Tilenov believed he won every round. He expected no lasting injury effect and planned corrections before New Year’s Eve; that was his assessment, not medical clearance. Sharing a card and potentially holding belts alongside teammate Rajabali Shaidullaev motivated him. He said he had encountered no comparable trash talker in Kyrgyzstan and considered disrespect inappropriate for a champion.

Wrestling is the substance behind the disagreement

The promotion’s official biography traces Tilenov’s wrestling to age ten, when he followed his brother into the sport. He made the transition to mixed martial arts at eighteen and represents Ihlas. His professional debut in Uzbekistan in October 2022 ended with a second-round stoppage through punches from back mount.

That position remained productive as he moved through regional competition: RIZIN’s profile records another back-mount striking stoppage in Octagon League in November 2024. His July 18, 2026 promotional debut against Shinobu Ota ended with grounded knees at 3:04 of the second round. The same profile describes controlling Azizbek Temirov and pursuing a choke from standing back control in September 2025. This is the positional foundation behind his confidence against another wrestler: he has used control both to produce stoppages and to win a decision when the finish did not come.

Sabatello’s official biography describes a different wrestling education. He started as a child, won two Illinois high-school championships and competed in NCAA Division I before entering professional MMA in July 2018. He trains with American Top Team and previously won the Titan FC championship before moving to Bellator. The listed measurements also put the champion at 178 centimeters with a 177-centimeter reach, compared with Tilenov’s 170 and 168 centimeters. Those are promotional profile measurements, not a prediction about who would control their clinches.

His route to the current belt ran through a split-decision victory over Inoue on December 31, 2025. RIZIN lists a unanimous-decision defense against Joji Goto in April and a third-round knockout of Jinnosuke Kashimura in July. The championship therefore belongs to an established titleholder, not to either man through their verbal exchange.

The medical condition still matters

RIZIN’s official account of Tilenov’s victory over Inoue records a unanimous decision after three five-minute rounds at 61 kilograms. In the subsequent ring exchange, Nobuyuki Sakakibara outlined a December 31 title fight subject to the challenger’s doctor check. The separate written interview explains how Tilenov viewed that opportunity after leaving the ring; it does not remove the condition.

The promotion’s published year-end card already includes Shaidullaev against Kyoma Akimoto for the featherweight title. Super RIZIN 6 is scheduled for December 31 at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, part of the promotion’s larger Nagoya event plans. The featherweight booking gives Tilenov’s ambition to compete beside his teammate a specific setting, without establishing that the bantamweight medical condition has been satisfied.