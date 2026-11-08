Yrysbek Tilenov Beats Naoki Inoue At RIZIN 55 (Highlights)

Yrysbek Tilenov has taken a major step toward the RIZIN bantamweight championship. The Kyrgyz prospect defeated former champion Naoki Inoue by unanimous decision at RIZIN 55 on Sunday, November 8, winning the three-round title eliminator at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY.

All three judges backed Tilenov, giving him the official 3–0 decision and the next challenge to Danny Sabatello. It was not a title change: Sabatello remains champion, while Tilenov leaves Chiba with the win that moves him ahead of Inoue in the championship picture.

The matchup put an emerging wrestler against one of the division’s most established Japanese technicians. Inoue had already held the belt and defended it twice. Tilenov, meanwhile, was making only his second RIZIN appearance after stopping Olympic wrestling silver medalist Shinobu Ota in July.

Round 1: Tilenov forces repeated wrestling exchanges

The opening round established the contrast. Gong Kakutogi’s ringside account described Inoue testing the distance with his jab and low kicks while Tilenov mixed kicks into his forward movement. Tilenov then closed the space, reached the back clinch and repeatedly brought Inoue down with body-lock attacks.

Inoue kept returning to his feet rather than accepting an extended spell underneath. That made the exchanges competitive without taking away the pressure Tilenov was creating. The Kyrgyz fighter’s ability to reconnect with the clinch gave Inoue another problem to solve each time he escaped.

Round 2: Inoue answers, but Tilenov keeps threatening the back

Inoue produced a sharper response in the middle round. Both ringside reports described him dropping Tilenov with a right hand during a standing exchange. Tilenov recovered and returned to his wrestling, finding back control and looking for a rear-naked choke rather than allowing the knockdown to end his offense.

Gong’s report also described Inoue working out of the back-control sequence and finishing on top, where he attacked from the side. The round’s changes of position mattered: neither fighter could simply remain in his preferred phase, and Inoue’s striking success did not stop Tilenov from creating further grappling danger.

Round 3: Another takedown helps Tilenov close the contest

The final round brought another stretch of standing exchanges before Tilenov secured a takedown and worked from inside Inoue’s guard. Inoue tried to create an opening from underneath and eventually got back upright. BoutReview’s account described the action returning to the feet late in the round, with the fighters still exchanging before the bell.

There was no finish. After the scheduled fifteen minutes, the decision went to Tilenov. The three judge votes were unanimous; the result did not depend on a last-second submission or a referee’s intervention.

A rapid climb for RIZIN’s new bantamweight contender

Tilenov is 22 and trains with Ihlas. His official RIZIN biography places his wrestling start at age ten, his move into mixed martial arts at eighteen and his professional debut in October 2022. He is a teammate of featherweight champion Razhabali Shaidulloev, but this victory gives him his own significant result against a former RIZIN champion.

Inoue, 29, represents Kill Cliff FC. His route here included winning the vacant bantamweight championship against Soo Chul Kim in September 2024, then defending against Yuki Motoya and Ryuya Fukuda. He lost the belt to Sabatello on New Year’s Eve before rebounding in PFL competition in May.

Sunday therefore closes off Inoue’s immediate attempt to win another title shot through this eliminator. For Tilenov, the combination of July’s successful promotional debut and this decision makes his first two RIZIN outings consequential beyond the win column. The former champion could not keep the newcomer out of the wrestling exchanges for long enough to secure the judges’ verdict.