Yoko Higashi To Defend DEEP JEWELS Title Against Juki Sue In Retirement Fight

Yoko Higashi will put her DEEP JEWELS featherweight championship on the line one last time. The promotion has booked her retirement fight against Juki Sue for November 23 at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, with three five-minute rounds scheduled.

DEEP announced the matchup on September 30. Its current DEEP JEWELS 55 card retains the title defense, and the promotion released the event poster on October 28. Higashi represents Reversal Gym Shinjuku Me,We; Sue represents King Gym Kobe.

Higashi returns to the belt she won in 2022

Higashi became champion at DEEP JEWELS 37 on May 8, 2022, defeating King Reina by unanimous decision at Korakuen Hall. All five judges sided with Higashi: one scored it 29–28, three returned 30–26 and the other had 30–27. The official result records that victory as the bout that established the new featherweight champion.

Her more recent DEEP JEWELS appearance came at the same venue scheduled for her farewell. On March 23, 2025, she defeated MANA in the bantamweight co-headliner of DEEP JEWELS 48. The official result lists a second-round TKO at 3:48. That was a bantamweight contest, distinct from the featherweight championship she will defend in November.

The promotion’s championship register still identifies Higashi as its first women’s featherweight titleholder, with the division listed at 65.8 kilograms. November’s booking therefore pairs a reigning champion making her farewell appearance with a challenger seeking that same belt; it is not advertised as a vacant-title fight.

The promotion has also released its official event trailer.

Sue has rebuilt since a bantamweight title setback

Sue already contested a different DEEP JEWELS championship this year. She faced Momoko in the bantamweight title decider on February 23 at DEEP JEWELS 52, also held at New Pier Hall. Momoko won by TKO at 3:13 of the second round. That result left Sue needing to rebuild before her next championship opportunity.

She responded on May 24 at DEEP JEWELS 53, stopping Te-a in the first round at 3:44. The promotion lists that contest at a 65-kilogram limit rather than bantamweight. Te-a was a replacement after Azuki Nakao withdrew injured, a distinction that matters when tracing Sue’s opponents across this year’s results.

Sue then met Nakao on September 20 in Osaka. This time the bout went the full scheduled two rounds, with Sue winning a unanimous 3–0 decision in the bantamweight matchup. Those successive wins provide the immediate competitive background to her challenge of Higashi, though November’s belt will be contested in the heavier featherweight division.

Suda, Kim and a rescheduled matchup fill out the card

Moeri Suda faces Kim So-yul over three five-minute rounds at 49 kilograms. Mizuki Furuse meets Suzu Ooi at atomweight, while Iruka Umisaki’s two-round 49-kilogram fight with Junna Tsukii has been rebooked after injury disrupted their September pairing.

Yukio Kubota’s October 28 post independently promotes the Umisaki–Tsukii pairing at New Pier Hall, identifying Tsukii with Fight Base Toritsudai and Umisaki with Reversal Gym Tachikawa Alpha.

月井隼南（FIGHT BASE 都立大）

必勝！殺ってやれ٩( ᐛ )و⤴︎⤴︎⤴︎⤴︎ 2026年11月23日（月・祝）

『DAYS Presents DEEP JEWELS 55』

-ニューピアホール- ▼DEEP JEWELS 49kg 以下 5分2R

海咲イルカ（リバーサルジム立川ALPHA）

vs

月井隼南（FIGHT BASE 都立大） pic.twitter.com/yRs7cNdUPR — 窪田幸生【坂口道場一族、坂口道場】 (@sakaguchi_dojo) October 28, 2026

Kubota also announced Destiny’s professional debut against Rio Yamauchi at 49 kilograms, scheduled for two five-minute rounds.

デスティニー(FIGHT BASE 都立大)プロデビュー戦

必勝！殺ってやれ٩( ᐛ )و⤴︎⤴︎⤴︎⤴︎ 2026年11月23日（月・祝）

『DAYS Presents DEEP JEWELS 55』

-ニューピアホール- ▼DEEP JEWELS 49kg以下 5分2R

山内梨緒（伊澤星花チャレンジ）

vs

デスティニー（FIGHT BASE 都立大） pic.twitter.com/LpdLBRRpOH — 窪田幸生【坂口道場一族、坂口道場】 (@sakaguchi_dojo) October 28, 2026

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. local time, with the main program listed for 5 p.m. and opening fights during admission. The event includes professional MMA, a kickboxing bout and amateur contests.