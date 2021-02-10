Yoel Romero On Anthony Johnson Fight, Bellator Grand Prix: ‘This Is My Time’

Fans asked for it, and Scott Coker delivered. Now Yoel Romero reacts to the news that he will be participating in Bellator’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, with his first fight being against none other than Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

It came as a complete shock when it was revealed that Romero was parting ways with the UFC. Of course, with that being the case, Bellator seemed like a natural home for him, as he was considering moving up to light heavyweight.

This ended up happening, but that was not the end of Bellator’s big signings. Two-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Johnson would also make the surprising move to the promotion, joining their stacked 205lb division.

Yoel Romero Believes It Is His Time

With so many talented fighters in their light heavyweight division, fans wanted to see if Scott Coker would hold a tournament for the division, as he is known for doing on a semi-regular basis. This was precisely what he did, making the announcement that they would also be moving to Showtime.

In the first round of this tournament, Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson will be squaring off, which was perfect matchmaking in the eyes of the fans. Speaking in an interview shortly after the announcement, Yoel seemed to be just as excited.

“I’m very excited, big fights are coming up,” Romero said. “I have a good respect for (Johnson) and everyone in this Grand Prix, but I am ready (for his power). I am ready for that. Now I have very good experience, and this is my time.”

When he was in the UFC, Yoel Romero was competing at middleweight, despite having repeated troubles on the scales. Now he says that he is choosing to finally make the move up in weight, simply because of how stacked Bellator’s 205lb division is.

“Everything is good. When you see the opportunity where you can go up, everything is good. I don’t go down, I go up, that is what I see,” Romero explained. “Many people asked me ‘Hey Yoel, why don’t you move to 205’ (while I was) in the UFC. Now I go to Bellator and 205 is the same with the UFC. “Tough guys, Lyoto is an ex-champion, Phil Davis, Corey Anderson, these guys were tough guys in the UFC for a long time. It’s no joke, they’re very good.”

It is certainly going to be exciting to see how Yoel Romero does in Bellator. First things first, he has a tough test ahead of him in a returning Rumble Johnson, but fans are pumped to see it.