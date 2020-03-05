Yoel Romero Seeks To Inspire At UFC 248 And ‘Prove That There Are No Limits’ With Win At Age 42

Yoel Romero Hopes To Provide Inspiration With Title Victory At UFC 248

Yoel Romero is a hefty 42 years old, headed into his UFC 248 middleweight title fight. With a win here, he hopes to prove the doubters wrong, and provide inspiration to other people who are the same age as him.

Romero has a unique opportunity ahead of him. If he can get past Israel Adesanya at UFC 248, he will become the oldest person to win their first UFC title. Provided he is able to make the weight, of course.

Leading up to the fight, the age of Romero has been a major topic. Despite the fact that he is well into his 40’s, he does not act like it. Not only that, but he has even said that he is quite far away from retiring.

Nevertheless, a win at this age would be a massive accomplishment for Yoel Romero. As he explained to media in the leadup to the fight, his hope is that, with a victory, he can prove that age does not matter, and you can accomplish anything.

“Basically it’s really important to me. I want to prove there are no limits,” Romero explained.. “Age is pretty much just a number for me. I think you can do anything if you believe in yourself. That if you live in a disciplined lifestyle, if you live in a not so emotional life, if you live under a conviction, everything if possible.”

There is no doubt that if Yoel Romero wins on Saturday night, it will be unbelievably incredible. It is impossible to question the type of athletic specimen he is, but to win the UFC title at 42 would be another level of accomplishment.