Yaroslav Amosov Says His Next Bout Agreement Is Signed

Yaroslav Amosov says he has signed the agreement for his next fight, moving his return a step closer after two successful appearances in the UFC. The former Bellator welterweight champion delivered the update in a written post early on November 6, but kept the matchup itself under wraps.

There was no opponent, event date or venue in the announcement. Amosov also did not identify a position on a card or say whether the contest would be scheduled for three or five rounds. His message was a personal confirmation of his own paperwork, rather than a full promotional announcement.

“The bout agreement has been signed, news will follow soon”

The bout agreement has been signed, news will follow soon👊 — Yaroslav Amosov (@YaroslavAmosov) November 6, 2026

Two UFC appearances, two submission victories

The Ukrainian last competed on May 9 at UFC 328 in Newark, where he submitted Joel Alvarez with an arm-triangle choke at 1:13 of the second round. That victory moved his professional record to 30-1 and extended his successful start with the promotion beyond his debut.

His first Octagon assignment came against Neil Magny on December 13, 2025. Amosov finished that contest with an anaconda choke in the opening round. Beating an experienced welterweight immediately gave him a recognizable UFC win, instead of requiring a lengthy introduction against newcomers to the organization.

The Alvarez performance also earned him a Performance of the Night award. The UFC’s published bonus recap described it as another demonstration of his grappling against a dangerous opponent, while recording his interest in facing a top-ten contender next. That earlier ambition does not establish who has now signed to face him.

His finishing record extends well beyond those two outings. The promotion lists nine knockout victories and 13 submission wins, including anaconda, rear-naked, armbar, D’Arce and arm-triangle finishes. It also identifies 15 first-round victories, an indication of how often he has settled fights before they developed into longer contests. Six more finishes came in the second round and one in the third.

A championship career before the Octagon

Amosov won the Bellator welterweight championship from Douglas Lima by unanimous decision in June 2021. He later returned against interim champion Logan Storley at Bellator 291, unifying the belts with another decision. All three judges scored that February 2023 contest 50-45 in his favor.

That run reached 27 consecutive professional wins before Jason Jackson handed him his first defeat at Bellator 301 in November 2023. Jackson stopped him in the third round to take the championship. It remains the lone loss on the record he brought through his two UFC victories.

A professional since 2012, he has also gone the full 25-minute championship distance twice. That experience separates his longer title contests from the submission finishes with which he introduced himself to UFC audiences. Alongside his professional MMA background, the UFC identifies Amosov as a four-time combat sambo world champion and lists American Top Team as his training base. His previous wins also include UFC veterans Curtis Millender, Erick Silva and Gerald Harris, giving his pre-Octagon career substantial experience beyond his title fights.

Between losing the Bellator belt and joining the UFC, he accepted a special attraction against Millender at CFFC 140 in Philadelphia. CFFC’s March 2025 announcement placed that contest at a 183-pound catchweight and explained that he had become a free agent after leaving his former promotion.