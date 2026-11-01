Yana Santos Calls Luana Loss An Embarrassing Decision, Says She Does Not Feel Defeated

Yana Santos has rejected the idea that she was convincingly beaten by Luana Santos at UFC Vegas 123. In a written Instagram response published November 1, she criticized the decision and argued that holding an opponent without meaningful offense had been rewarded.

Her sarcastic opening described hugging as a route to victory, contrasting that approach with taking punches. She then made her view of the outcome explicit:

Embarrassing decision, but I know what I did in there. I don’t feel defeated.

Santos ended by saying life continues. The post did not announce an appeal or ask for a rematch; it expressed her disagreement with the result.

Three matching cards, two different assessments

The official outcome was a unanimous decision for Luana, with all three judges returning 29–28 scores after the October 31 contest at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Yana’s criticism does not change that recorded result, and the promotion’s report describes effective grappling rather than a bout without offense.

UFC’s written account says Yana stopped Luana’s early attempts to throw her and landed at close range before finding success at distance. The balance shifted when Luana completed takedowns in the second round and worked onto her back. Yana answered with punches over her shoulder and briefly escaped, but Luana grounded her again before the round ended.

In the third, another trip allowed Luana to regain the back and threaten chokes. Yana kept punching while defending, but could not free herself for long enough to reverse the position. Those exchanges are the immediate context for her complaint about control. The judges’ identical totals establish their verdict, not agreement with her interpretation of how the action should have been valued.

A return built around recovering her physical freedom

The defeat interrupted a comeback that Santos had approached with unusual optimism. In an October 30 UFC.com written feature, she described surgery on both elbows after bone fragments made training and everyday tasks painful. She said she had postponed treatment until even lifting became difficult and felt relief soon after the operations.

She also emphasized preparation at American Top Team alongside judo and wrestling specialists, including Kayla Harrison. Although she considered Luana’s approach straightforward to study, she acknowledged her opponent’s ability and winning form. That qualification matters after a contest decided largely through grappling: the pre-fight assessment was confidence in her own preparation, not proof that Luana offered no threat.

Santos had discussed a possible future title opportunity if Harrison retired. That was a conditional ambition, not an announced championship booking or confirmation that her teammate would leave the sport.

The winning run that ended in Las Vegas

Before this appearance, Santos had beaten Chelsea Chandler in August 2024, Miesha Tate in May 2025 and Macy Chiasson in October 2025. UFC’s athlete history records all three as unanimous decisions. The Chiasson fight was her last outing before this return, leaving more than a year between appearances.

Her current official profile lists a 17–9 professional record. The latest loss therefore ends a three-fight sequence of victories, rather than extending an existing losing streak. Her reaction addresses this particular verdict; it does not identify a next opponent or a date for another appearance.