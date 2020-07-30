UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan slammed Cody Garbrandt for wanting to drop down to the flyweight division.

Garbrandt returned to the win column at UFC 250 last month after an emphatic knockout of Raphael Assuncao. And following Deiveson Figueiredo’s win over Joseph Benavidez to become the new flyweight champion earlier this month, “No Love” reiterated his old desire of dropping down to the 125-pound division.

Most recently, he claimed he was the No. 1 contender at flyweight.

“As far as I know (I’m the number one contender),” Garbrandt said. “I don’t have a contract in hand. We’re trying to wait on that with Ali and Dana and Sean and Mick. I’ve actually been vocal about going to 125 for quite some time now. We spoke about it in the past, before the Assuncao fight. I feel like it’s great. I’m able to do it now, it’s early still in my career. I just turned 29. I’m able to go to 125, challenge, and win that title there, and then go back up to 135 pounds and compete with the best of them there.”

Yan: Garbrandt Only Barks

Yan caught wind of those comments and took to social media to respond as he believes the former champion is running away to a smaller division. “No Mercy” notably posted a video along with the tweet which showed his altercation with Garbrandt back in December.

“That moment when No Chin was walking to take a piss but ended peeing himself. You only bark but don’t bite and now you running away to flyweight division. Shut up while I will fight contenders who have balls to challenge me.”

It will only be a matter of time until Garbrandt responds.

Meanwhile, Yan is expected to defend his title against either Aljamain Sterling or Marlon Moraes next. He became the new undisputed champion following an impressive fifth-round TKO win over Jose Aldo at UFC 251 earlier this month.