Petr Yan Fires Back At Rob Font: ‘You Couldn’t Even Knock Cody No Chin Out’

Things are getting a bit heated between Petr Yan and Rob Font.

Font is coming off the biggest win of his career after a dominant unanimous decision victory over Cody Garbrandt last week.

On a four-fight winning streak in the red-hot bantamweight streak now, Font called for a title shot soon after. If that isn’t on the cards, the least he wants is a matchup with Yan.

And he was fairly confident in his chances against the former champion.

“Best case scenario? They give me Petr Yan right now and we get it going,” Font told MMA Fighting. “Maybe do it for an interim belt, but I doubt that happens. We’ll see what’s up, but give me Petr Yan. “He’s the only one available, the fans want to see exciting fights and I know that’s an exciting fight and then I’ll take care of the belt for him. Just sit back, don’t worry about the belt, I’ll take it for him.”

Yan Slams Font

Yan caught wind of those comments and responded on social media Friday with a dig at Font.

“Don’t try to bite off more than you can chew. You couldn’t even knock Cody No Chin out with your pillow hands”

Of course, Yan is likely to face Aljamain Sterling next in a bantamweight title rematch after an illegal knee saw him lose his title to the latter back in March.

And even with Sterling recently undergoing neck surgery — which means he likely won’t be back in action for a while — it’s hard to imagine Yan would be interested in fighting Font in the meantime.

Especially with Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw set to fight in July in what many are viewing as a number one contender fight.