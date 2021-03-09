Petr Yan Claps Back at Jon Jones on Social Media: “Anthony Smith should have taken your title”

Petr Yan is clapping back at anybody who mentions his name on social media. Yan is circulating headlines for losing his UFC bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling via disqualification. During the fight, Yan kneed Sterling in the head illegally, causing him to lose his belt. So anyone in support of Sterling’s victory has been in the crosshairs of Yan– including a superstar in Jon Jones.

Sterling vs Yan

Scorecards were all over the place for the bantamweight championship bout. From a viewership viewpoint, Petr was professedly winning the fight after gaining his timing and distance after the first round likely in favor of Sterling. Aljamain raced towards the center of the cage with force and a heavy pace to open the fight. The tide showed to swing in his favor, as he landed shots from awkward angles.

However, as the fight continued, Yan was able to find his time. Unfortunately, Sterling was blasted with an illegal knee as a downed opponent in the 4th round. Yan was ultimately disqualified due to his actions, losing his world title in the process.

Yan Claps Back at Jon Jones

After the fight, Jon Jones took to social media to empathize with Sterling.

Aljamain came in great shape, he fought forward every second of that fight, not his fault he got illegally kneed. Congratulations Champion, you did it — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Yan wasn’t a fan of that message. So, he took to socials to quote the message with a tweet of his own.

“Anthony Smith should have taken your title,” Yan wrote in the tweet.

Yan After the Loss

Not only was Aljamin unhappy about how he won the belt, but Yan was vocal about his frustrations of losing it. Petr told RT Sport that he made a mistake after the fight. Admittingly so, he was focused on the hands of Sterling stating that he thought he was squatting. Not that his hands were on the ground. Now, the costly mistake has taken away his championship rights. However, the UFC will more than likely book an immediate rematch shortly.