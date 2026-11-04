Yamato Fujita Keeps UFC Goal Alive Before Shooto Return

Yamato Fujita still wants to reach the UFC, but acknowledges that the path has become harder. In an October 29 interview published by MMAPLANET on November 4, he described an Okinawa comeback that revived his motivation after consecutive defeats and injury.

He had doubted he would compete again this year before receiving the November offer around September. He thanked Ryo Okada and Ryota Matsune, wants to continue facing strong foreign opponents in Lemino Shooto, and sees Okinawa as a second home through training visits with Tatsuro Taira.

Fujita said his final MMA sparring was complete. Southpaw and grappling preparation included work with Keito Yamakita. Reviewing his March defeat, he regretted hesitation around a guillotine and praised his opponent’s quick transition. He has emphasized striking defense, offense and avoiding prolonged attrition.

He respects Juniel Francisco’s aggressive striking, grappling and submission threat, and wants a decisive finish in a familiar position. His route forward is winning each available assignment, not a promised UFC contract.

A Three-Round Return In Itoman

The official Lemino event page places Fujita against Francisco in a flyweight contest scheduled for three five-minute rounds at 56.7 kilograms. The event takes place Sunday, November 8, at Shabondama Soap Kukuru Itoman in Okinawa. Fujita represents reversal gym Shinjuku Me,We; Francisco is listed with Badger MMA.

Their bout occupies the slot immediately before the welterweight main event between Hidenari Saijo and former PFL tournament winner Ray Cooper III. Mitsuhisa Sunabe versus Yo Otake is also on the advertised lineup. Lemino’s November 2 announcement identifies Fujita’s appearance as his second in the series and advertises a free live stream beginning at 5 p.m. Japan time, or 8 a.m. UTC. The published archive start is 11 p.m. Japan time; the broadcaster cautions that the live start can be delayed.

The November card has also changed since the broadcaster’s initial release. Lemino Shooto announced on November 4 that Takeru Uchida withdrew with an anterior talofibular ligament injury and bone bruising. His fight with Takumi Arai is canceled, with no replacement bout. The promotion now plans ten fights, superseding the earlier eleven-bout listing.

Fujita had already made his intentions public in a September 24 written post, promising to channel the frustration of defeat and injury into this return. That earlier pledge is background to the newly published interview, not a new announcement of the matchup.

Okinawa Has Already Hosted A Turning Point

His connection to the island includes a previous rebound. RIZIN’s official history records a unanimous-decision victory over Tatsuya So at RIZIN 36 in Okinawa on July 2, 2022. It was his first MMA victory in the organization, following an earlier promotional debut against Tenshin Nasukawa in October 2017.

Fujita entered MMA after an accomplished amateur boxing career. He later became DEEP’s interim flyweight champion, successfully defended against Yuki Ito in September 2021, and lost the unification fight to Makoto Shinryu by third-round submission in May 2022. The subsequent Okinawa win therefore followed another championship setback rather than starting his career there.

More recently, Shooto’s finalized record places his loss to Roque Conceicao at Korakuen Hall on March 30, 2026. The stoppage came at 4:10 of the opening round of a scheduled three-round flyweight bout. That official entry confirms the result behind his current technical reassessment; it does not establish how the forthcoming Francisco contest will unfold.