Yajuro Yamasaki Makes RIZIN Debut Against Jake Wilkins On November 8

Yajuro Yamasaki will make his RIZIN debut against Jake Wilkins on November 8, turning a planned trip to watch the event into a fighting assignment. The promotion announced the addition to RIZIN 55 on October 29, with the pair booked for an opening bout at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Chiba.

The contest is scheduled at 71 kilograms under RIZIN MMA special rules, with two five-minute rounds. That separates it from the three-round format used for the event’s regular MMA contests. It is not a title fight, and the newly confirmed pairing does not replace the show’s flyweight championship main event.

Yamasaki Arrives Unbeaten After A Wrestling Career

RIZIN lists Yamasaki at 3-0 in professional MMA. The Saitama-born fighter represents TRIBE TOKYO MMA and made his professional debut at DEEP TOKYO IMPACT on September 7, 2025. His move onto this card comes a little over a year after that first professional appearance.

His official profile credits him with more than 20 years in wrestling, a Youth Olympic gold medal and an All-Japan championship. Those accomplishments describe his wrestling background rather than an Olympic medal in MMA. He is listed at 173 centimeters tall, one centimeter taller than his newly announced opponent.

In a written statement published on his RIZIN profile, Yamasaki explained how unexpectedly the opportunity arrived. In English translation, he said:

“I originally planned to attend this RIZIN event as a spectator. I never imagined I would be standing there as a fighter.”

He wants viewers to notice his physical strength, grappling and commitment to attacking throughout. His stated aim is to demonstrate his ability and pursue the top of the promotion, rather than treat a first appearance merely as a chance to gain experience.

Wilkins Returns After A Decision Defeat

Wilkins already knows the RIZIN stage. The promotion’s record lists a unanimous-decision loss to Hiroki Nakagawa over three rounds at RIZIN 53 on May 10. That fight was contested at 66 kilograms, making this assignment a return to the heavier limit associated with his regional title success.

The Tokyo-born fighter represents reversal gym Shinjuku Me,We. His official biography identifies him as the second Fighting NEXUS lightweight champion, a belt he won in August 2025 by submitting Takeharu Ogawa with a second-round guillotine choke. The profile notes that Ogawa had missed weight.

Earlier that year, Wilkins won the IMPACT MMA lightweight title with a 15-second knockout of Shinji Tsuchiya. He had also won the All-Japan amateur Shooto championship in 2019 before beginning his professional career in Fighting NEXUS in July 2021.

His path into the sport began with judo at age 10 and MMA training at 22. The official account also records previous setbacks in his pursuit of the NEXUS belt, including a decision loss in its inaugural lightweight championship fight, before his eventual title-winning return.

RIZIN 55 is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. local time, with doors provisionally opening at 12:30 p.m. Makoto Shinryu’s flyweight title defense against Tony Laramie remains atop the announced lineup. The promotion is also building its year-end schedule, with a November 3 briefing set for Nagoya and the RIZIN Koshien final pairing confirmed.