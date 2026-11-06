Steve Garcia Announces Yair Rodriguez Fight For UFC 335 On December 12

Steve Garcia has announced a featherweight meeting with Yair Rodriguez at UFC 335. A matchup poster shared by the American’s verified Instagram account lists December 12 in Las Vegas, providing a specific destination for the former interim champion’s return after his injury withdrawal from Noche UFC.

The announcement comes from Garcia, rather than a newly verified UFC card listing. His post pairs the two fighters under the event number and identifies the contest as a featherweight bout. Its caption says he is preparing for another appearance before the year ends and presents the matchup between their “Mean Machine” and “El Pantera” identities.

The original post is a static announcement, not footage of the athletes facing off or competing. It identifies the city but does not name an arena, a position on the running order or a broadcast start time. Those details should not be inferred from the event branding.

Rodriguez’s route back from his withdrawal

Rodriguez had been scheduled to face Jean Silva at Noche UFC 4 before withdrawing through injury. In his original Spanish-language written statement, he explained that he had tried to continue preparing but decided competing in those conditions would be irresponsible. He said his priority was recovering fully and returning prepared to perform at the standard he expected of himself.

That statement did not identify the injury or supply a recovery timetable. Garcia’s new announcement supplies a proposed opponent and date; it is not a medical report establishing how the rehabilitation proceeded.

The Mexican’s last listed UFC appearance was his April 2025 decision victory over Patricio Pitbull. All three judges scored that UFC 314 contest 30-27. The result followed defeats against Alexander Volkanovski in their undisputed championship fight and Brian Ortega in their February 2024 rematch.

Against Pitbull, Rodriguez used kicks and movement to keep his opponent at distance through the opening two rounds. He then dropped the Brazilian with a right hand in the third. That combination of range management and late impact supplied the basis for his clean sweep of the scorecards.

A rebound assignment for Garcia

Garcia’s most recent fight ended against Diego Lopes at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14. UFC’s written record places the knockout at 2:42 of the second round and says the defeat ended his seven-fight winning streak.

That run had included a three-round unanimous decision over Calvin Kattar in July 2025 and a first-round stoppage of David Onama that November. The proposed Rodriguez contest would therefore give Garcia another established featherweight opponent as he attempts to return to the win column, rather than extending an unbeaten sequence.