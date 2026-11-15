Yair Rodriguez vs. Steve Garcia Moves To January 16 UFC Dallas Main Event

Yair Rodriguez and Steve Garcia have a new destination for their featherweight matchup: the main event of UFC Dallas on January 16, 2027. UFC’s broadcast partner Paramount+ announced the headliner during the November 14 event-night rollout, with its written post appearing early November 15 UTC.

The pairing had previously been attached to UFC 335 on December 12 in Las Vegas, following Garcia’s own Instagram announcement. The latest confirmation changes both the date and city rather than introducing a different opponent. The two dates are five weeks apart, moving the contest out of the remaining 2026 schedule and into the new year.

Dallas gets its headliner

American Airlines Center is the venue identified on UFC’s official event page. That listing places the main card at 1 a.m. UTC on January 17, which is 7 p.m. Central on Saturday, January 16 in Dallas. The prelims are listed for 10 p.m. UTC, or 4 p.m. locally. Those are card start times, not a scheduled walkout time for the main event.

The broadcaster’s matchup artwork identifies this as a featherweight contest, and its accompanying caption specifically labels it the Dallas main event. No explanation for the switch from the December assignment was included. The announcement does not establish a new injury, a title fight or a reason either athlete needed the additional time.

MAIN EVENT FOR DALLAS 🤠@panteraufc vs Steve Garcia [ #UFCDallas SAT Jan 16 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/CbKjAmaU9J — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 15, 2026

For fans planning to attend, UFC lists Fight Club presales for November 18, newsletter presales for November 19 and public ticket sales for November 20. Each is scheduled for 4 p.m. UTC, or 10 a.m. Central. Paramount+ is listed as the broadcast destination. The event page’s header still showed placeholder opponent names when checked; the separate broadcaster announcement supplies the named headliner.

A return for Rodriguez, a reset for Garcia

Rodriguez’s latest completed appearance on his UFC athlete page remains the April 12, 2025 meeting with Patricio Pitbull. That bout went the full three rounds and ended by unanimous decision. The Dallas booking therefore gives him a return date after an extended period without a completed fight, rather than following a recent appearance in the Octagon.

He had been due to face Jean Silva at Noche UFC in September. UFC’s original written preview confirms that an undisclosed injury forced Rodriguez out and Jose Miguel Delgado replaced him. That earlier withdrawal explains a missed opportunity to return; it should not be confused with a newly announced explanation for this latest scheduling change.

Garcia, meanwhile, is coming off a second-round knockout loss to Diego Lopes at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14. The official result records the finish at 2:42. UFC’s account describes Garcia winning exchanges in the opening round and dropping Lopes with a left hand early in the second before the Brazilian rallied to stop him.

UFC’s current profiles list Rodriguez seventh and Garcia tenth at featherweight. His preceding UFC appearances included a unanimous-decision victory over Calvin Kattar in July 2025 and a first-round stoppage of David Onama that November. Rodriguez presents another established featherweight assignment as Garcia tries to rebound. For the former interim champion, the priority is finally completing a return after his interrupted Noche UFC plans.