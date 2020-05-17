UFC On ESPN 8 Results: Song Yadong Defeats Marlon Vera in Epic Scrap (Highlights)

Song Yadong defeats Marlon Vera in a three round war.

The first fight of our main card is a scrap in the featherweight division between Song Yadong (15-4-1, 1NC) and Marlon Vera (15-5-1).

Round 1:

The main card is underway in Jacksonville! Vera opens up with back to back leg kicks. Yadong lands a straight right to the body and fires a low kick. Vera throws a high kick that is blocked. Yadong lands an overhand right. Both fighters exchange leg kicks. Yadong connects with a jab as Vera throws a front kick. Vera lands a heavy calf kick and Yadong responds with one of his own.

Yadong catches a kick and the two clinch up.

Vera is able to separate and get away from the fence. Vera throws another low calf kick and follows it with a front kick to the body. Yadong lands a big hand and the two clinch up briefly. The separate and Vera clinches up again. The two continue to fight in the clinch against the fence. Yadong lands some short shots to the body and Vera reverses the clinch. Yadong lands a good uppercut but Vera responds with a sharp elbow. Vera lands some knees to the body as the first round comes to an end.

10-9 Yadong

Round 2:

Round two is underway and Vera lands a kick to the body. Song lands a good leg kick. Vera throws another high kick that is blocked. Yadong lands a good head body combo. Yadong throws a kick, Vera catches it and lands some shots in the clinch. The two separate and Yadong lands a nice cross. Vera continues to press the fight and throws a kick to the body. Yadong lands to the body and then lands a big left hand. Another left hand slightly wobbles Vera.

Big left hook from Yadong.

Vera throws a kick that is caught and is pushed away. Both men exchange hard jabs in the center. Vera lands a good jab and then catches Song with a knee on the way in. The two clinch against the fence as Vera begins landing knees. Both men exchange multiple combinations against the fence. Vera lands a good jab and Yadong lands a nice one-two. Vera lands a heavy body shot and then lands a big knee in the clinch. The round ends with another knee from Vera

10-9 Yadong

Round 3:

Final round is underway and Vera lands an early knee to the body. The two clinch up against the fence. Song lands a knee of his own.

Vera takes down Yadong.

Vera starts landing some short shots from the body. Yadong continues to try and scramble up but Vera is persistent. Yadong gets up and Vera lands a huge body shot. Yadong lands a good right jab. Song lands another left jab and Vera lands a kick to the body. Vera goes back to the leg kick and Yadong hits him with a left hook. A big counter left lands for Yadong. Yadong lands another jab as Vera lands a knee to the body. The two continue trading punches in the center. Vera lands another knee up the middle in the clinch before they separate. Vera lands a big right hand and follows it with a big knee to the body. The two clinch up against the fence again as Vera continues throwing knees to the body. Vera is able to trip and takes Yadong down. Yadong is able to get up but Vera lands a big knee and a big elbow. Song lands a jab but Vera is able to take him down again. Yadong is able to get up. As the round ends Vera throws a cartwheel kick.

10-9 Vera

Official Result: Song Yadong defeats Marlon Vera via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check the highlights below: