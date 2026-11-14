Yadier del Valle Reportedly Meets Ezra Elliott At UFC Vegas 125

Yadier del Valle is reportedly set to face unbeaten featherweight Ezra Elliott on January 23, 2027, at UFC Vegas 125. The proposed matchup pairs a fighter coming off a quick knockout with a newcomer whose first Octagon appearance was built around sustained wrestling.

Nolan King reported the booking for MMA Junkie, citing two people familiar with the plans who requested anonymity because the UFC had not announced the fight. His November 14 report places the event at Meta APEX in Las Vegas and identifies it as UFC Fight Night 297. The matchup remains a reported booking rather than a promotion-confirmed announcement.

Yadier del Valle vs. Ezra Elliott is headed to #UFCVegas125 on Jan. 23, multiple sources say. Story headed to @MMAJunkie. pic.twitter.com/nK2CXr2N7t — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 14, 2026

Del Valle’s two types of finishes

Del Valle enters with an 11-1 professional record and three wins from four UFC appearances. His most recent outing ended after just 35 seconds against Darren Elkins on August 8. That first-round finish came in Elkins’ retirement fight and restored the Cuban featherweight to the win column after his first professional defeat.

Jordan Leavitt handed him that setback by unanimous decision in February. Before it, del Valle had submitted Connor Matthews and Isaac Dulgarian in consecutive UFC appearances. Both victories came by rear-naked choke in the opening round, giving him a finishing record in the promotion that already spans striking and submissions.

The UFC lists Main Street Boxing and Muay Thai as his training base. His official profile records three career knockout victories, four submissions and six first-round finishes. The 30-year-old made his Octagon debut in May 2025 after earning his contract through a decision victory on Dana White’s Contender Series the previous October. In that Contender Series appearance, he defeated Antonio Monteiro over three rounds, earning his roster opportunity before the two early submission wins that followed.

Elliott brings a wrestling foundation

Elliott is 8-0 overall and 1-0 in the UFC after defeating Damien Anderson by unanimous decision in Oklahoma City in July. He accepted that debut on short notice and missed weight by 1.5 pounds before the contest, which matched two fighters making their first appearances in the promotion.

His athlete-support organization, The MMA Network, describes a background rooted in Illinois high school wrestling: a 2019 state championship at 138 pounds, an unbeaten 41-0 senior season and 154 high school victories. He moved to Arizona in 2021 and trains at The MMA Lab and Redhawk Academy.

That profile also lists a Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt, a 2023 ADCC Arizona Open win and a RUF MMA featherweight championship. Seven of his eight professional victories have come inside the distance. Against Anderson, he landed 12 takedowns, a total separately listed in the UFC’s official single-fight record book.