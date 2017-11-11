MMA Rundown

WTF: Did Junior Albini Turn His Reebok Fight Kit Into a Diaper?

Reebok fight kits have forever sucked. But could they be made to look even worse?

The answer is yes. Yes, it can.

It baffles the mind what some fighters think is a good idea. Sometime you can take a gimmick too far, Baby.

Witness Junior “Baby” Albani and his terrible, terrible diaper shorts.

Andrew Lawrence
Andrew Lawrence is a writer, podcaster, and jack of all trades. As long as that trade involves discussing people getting punched in the mouth. Expert analyst of extremely dumb decision making. Consistently snarky towards his betters. Find him throwing shade at local governments on Twitter (@TheClownKid). Diaz 1,2,5.
