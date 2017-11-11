WTF: Did Junior Albini Turn His Reebok Fight Kit Into a Diaper?

Reebok fight kits have forever sucked. But could they be made to look even worse?

The answer is yes. Yes, it can.

It baffles the mind what some fighters think is a good idea. Sometime you can take a gimmick too far, Baby.

Witness Junior “Baby” Albani and his terrible, terrible diaper shorts.

If I was @AndreiArlovski I’d be grossed out fighting this giant adult baby in diapers, aka @junioralbini #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/rTLLmaAIO6 — Kathy Colunga (@katpuntocom) November 12, 2017

Paul Felder comments on Junior Albini's "diaper" shorts as the heavyweight makes his way to the octagon. #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/l5HAzMVLDl — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 12, 2017

Junior Albini looking solid after his Majority Draw against Vegeta. pic.twitter.com/lJFyBS5QK0 — Eric Stinton (@TombstoneStint) November 12, 2017

I know they call Junior Albini " Baby" but those shorts are Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/hLts1JOald — Punch-Drunk Pauly (@punchdrunkpauly) November 12, 2017