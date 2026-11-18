WOW FC has agreed an exclusive deal for its MMA events to appear on ESPN within Disney+ in Spain. Confirmed in a Spanish-language announcement on November 16, the partnership begins with WOW 34 at Valencia’s Roig Arena on November 21.

Spanish Disney+ subscribers will receive live and on-demand coverage without an additional charge. The package includes full cards, main events, previews and exclusive programming. Further details about the complementary content are still to be announced. Disney’s announcement does not specify the contract’s duration, financial terms or the opening show’s broadcast start time.

Programming beyond the live WOW cards

In English translation, the agreement also extends beyond fight broadcasts to stories about the athletes and the promotion. Disney+ Spain country manager Simon Amselem described the move as a way to expand entertainment choices and connect viewers with the people competing. WOW executive president Arturo Guillén emphasized the opportunity to reach new audiences through Disney’s platform.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a WOW partner alongside Ilia Topuria, backed the fighters’ potential and called the distribution agreement an important step for the organization. The announcement cited Sara Viéitez becoming its first women’s champion in Seville and said WOW expected to double ticket sales in 2026 compared with 2025.

🥊 ¡WOW FC LLEGA A DISNEY+! 🔥Toda la emoción de los combates en directo y contenido adicional exclusivo para vivir este deporte dentro y fuera de la jaula, ahora a través de ESPN en Disney+. Primera parada: WOW 34 Valencia el 21 de noviembre. pic.twitter.com/WJgGjw6SGF — Disney+ España (@DisneyPlusES) November 16, 2026

A Valencia return with two familiar names at the top

The first show under the agreement brings Luis Iván Rodríguez and Felipe Dos Santos together in the main event. In its November 3 preview, Roig Arena described Rodríguez as pursuing a route toward the flyweight belt after making his promotional debut in March. Dos Santos arrives with UFC experience against Manel Kape and Lone’er Kavanagh.

The co-main event matches César Arzamendia with Enrique “Wasabi” Marín. The venue has billed the contest as Marín’s farewell fight, giving the card a retirement story as well as its new broadcasting arrangement. Both men previously competed in the UFC. Valencia hosted WOW’s April 11 event, which the arena says attracted 14,000 spectators.

WOW’s current card lists Rodríguez against Dos Santos at flyweight and Marín against Arzamendia at welterweight. The professional lineup also includes Mor Dieye against Timur Kurbankadiev at lightweight and David Hervías against Luis Hernández at middleweight.

Further pairings are Cristian Valencia against Samir Kadi in a catchweight contest, Klim Gusyev against Tome Bokofo at welterweight and Dimitri Barkaia against Michele Balducci at lightweight. Antonio Martí meets Michele Bitetti at featherweight, while Adonis Montero faces Mouslim Saidoulaiev in the same division.

The amateur portion is separately listed, with Santi Higuera against Javi Pérez at bantamweight, Hugo Rueda against Samuel Bermejo at welterweight and Dani Higuera against Dani Pérez at featherweight. These are scheduled matchups, not completed results.