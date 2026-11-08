Russia Takes Eight Of Ten Golds On Final Day Of SAMBO Worlds

Ten more champions were confirmed on the final day of the World SAMBO Championships in Tashkent on November 8. Russia took eight of Sunday’s gold medals, with Georgia and Belarus claiming one apiece as the three-day competition in Uzbekistan reached its closing medal sessions.

The final-day program split evenly between Sport SAMBO and Combat SAMBO, with five titles in each discipline. These are the winners of Sunday’s ten divisions, not an overall national medal table for the whole championship.

Sunday’s Sport SAMBO champions

Elizbar Turkia of Georgia won the men’s 71-kilogram title, while Russia’s Anton Konovalov took gold at 98 kilograms. The women’s champions were Russia’s Alena Alekhina at 59 kilograms, Olesia Posylkina at 72 and Belarus’s Maryia Kandratsyeva above 80.

Kodzaev and Istomina among Combat SAMBO winners

Aslanbek Kodzaev won the men’s 79-kilogram division and Mikhail Mokhnatkin finished first above 98. Russia also swept the three women’s Combat SAMBO categories, with Ulyana Firsova winning at 54 kilograms, Sofia Istomina at 65 and Nadezhda Tatarchenko at 80.

FIAS released footage of Kodzaev’s championship performances alongside its confirmation of his gold medal. Its separate Istomina–Feruza Bobokulova clip shows action from the women’s competition; the final podium lists Istomina first and Uzbekistan’s Bobokulova second.

Incredibly powerful performances by Aslanbek KODZAEV (RUS) throughout the World SAMBO Championships 2026 🔥🔥🔥 Aslanbek KODZAEV (RUS) has become the world Combat SAMBO champion in the under-79 kg weight category! pic.twitter.com/pUXwxocrIp — SAMBO FIAS (@SAMBOFIAS) November 8, 2026

The ten outcomes complete the weight classes listed in the federation’s advance final-day draw. They should not be confused with the twelve champions crowned on Saturday, when different divisions were contested.

A powerful, spectacular and breathtaking bout on the mat at the World SAMBO Championships 2026 between Sofia ISTOMINA (RUS) and Feruza BOBOKULOVA (UZB) 💥 An incredible spectacle 🔥 A must-watch! 👀#SAMBO #WorldSAMBOChampionships2026 #Tashkent2026 pic.twitter.com/WTvYaxb2ss — SAMBO FIAS (@SAMBOFIAS) November 8, 2026

A record field for the fiftieth championship

The competition opened on November 6 with athletes from 101 countries. In the federation’s written opening account, President Vasily Shestakov described that as its largest national entry, comparing it with the eleven countries represented at the first world championship in 1973.

This was the tournament’s fiftieth edition. The opening brought together multiple-time world champions and the sport’s ambassadors, including Fedor Emelianenko and Islam Makhachev, linking the current field with figures whose careers span Combat SAMBO and mixed martial arts.

Another change involved the competition program itself. Blind women contested world medals for the first time in FIAS history. Shestakov presented their inclusion as an opportunity for female athletes to compete at the federation’s leading championship.

Friday’s new pathway already produced world champions

The first-day results recorded blind women’s gold medals for Nadezhda Rak at 50 kilograms and Alsu Nasyrova at 59. Charos Ortikova earned the host nation a silver medal at 50, while Ina Cernei finished second at 59.

Uzbekistan also collected gold through Ulmas Rayimov in men’s blind SAMBO at 98 kilograms and Mavluda Abdullaeva in women’s Combat SAMBO. Friday’s blind men’s titles also went to Andrei Demidov at 64 kilograms and Giorgi Gamjashvili at 79. Those Friday results show that the host country’s championship story extended across different competition groups, not just Sunday’s divisions.

Friday’s eleven champions and Saturday’s twelve, added to Sunday’s ten, account for 33 title winners across the three published daily lists. Saturday alone produced seven Russian gold medalists, two from Georgia and one each from Mongolia, Turkmenistan and Ukraine.

The championships also provided the setting for the FIAS Congress’s recognition of SAMBO Europe. Separately, FIAS’s APSO affiliation places its work with blind athletes within a wider international cooperation effort.