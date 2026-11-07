World SAMBO Championships Day 2 Results: Twelve More Champions Crowned

Saturday medals span Sport SAMBO and Combat SAMBO, with another competition day still to come.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 7th, 2026
Combat SAMBO competition at the 2026 World Championships in Tashkent.
Competition at the 2026 World SAMBO Championships in Tashkent. Photo: FIAS.

Twelve more world champions were confirmed in Tashkent on November 7 as the World SAMBO Championships completed their second competition day. Russia supplied seven gold medalists, Georgia two, and Mongolia, Turkmenistan and Ukraine one each.

The results cover separate men’s and women’s competitions in Sport SAMBO and Combat SAMBO. They are Saturday’s medal outcomes, not a final ranking for the entire three-day championship.

Saturday’s gold medalists

In men’s Sport SAMBO, Avto Mukbaniani won at 64 kilograms, Aleksandr Suchkov at 88 and Ucha Tabatadze above 98. The women’s champions were Sofia Tsibrova at 54, Karina Cherevan at 65 and Halyna Kovalska at 80.

Men’s Combat SAMBO gold went to Gantumur Bayanduuren at 58 kilograms, Muminjan Arzikulov at 71 and Artem Tadin at 98. Valeriia Tepysheva took the women’s 50-kilogram title, Vera Lotkova won at 59 and Iana Poliakova at 72.

A championship with a wider field

The tournament began on November 6 and runs through November 8. At the opening ceremony, federation president Vasily Shestakov put participation at 101 countries, which FIAS describes as its largest national field yet.

He contrasted that figure with the 11 countries represented at the first world championship in 1973. The current gathering is the 50th edition, bringing the sport’s longstanding championship history together with a much broader international entry.

The opening also highlighted a change to the competition program: blind women are contesting world medals for the first time in FIAS history. Their inclusion adds another competitive pathway rather than replacing the existing Sport SAMBO and Combat SAMBO divisions.

Fedor Emelianenko and Islam Makhachev were among the ambassadors welcomed at the event. Their presence followed the presentation of their SAMBO ambassador credentials in Tashkent. Shestakov also acknowledged the multiple-time world champions attending, placing the current athletes alongside earlier generations who helped build the sport’s international profile.

Friday had already established eleven champions

The first day’s podiums spanned five competition groups. In men’s Sport SAMBO, Vakhtangi Chidrashvili won at 58 kilograms and Ivan Harkov at 79. Anfisa Kapayeva took the women’s 50-kilogram title.

Sanjarbek Avazberdiyev and Demid Volkov won men’s Combat SAMBO gold at 64 and 88 kilograms respectively, while Mavluda Abdullaeva gave host Uzbekistan the women’s heavyweight title.

Friday’s blind SAMBO champions included Andrei Demidov, Giorgi Gamjashvili and Ulmas Rayimov in the men’s categories. Nadezhda Rak and Alsu Nasyrova won the women’s 50- and 59-kilogram divisions, respectively, making the newly introduced women’s competition part of the medal story immediately.

Together, the two published daily lists account for 23 champions.

The host nation also collected Friday silvers through Isokjon Abdurakhmonov in men’s blind SAMBO and Charos Ortikova in the women’s competition.

Brazil’s Mequias Do Nascimento and Kyrgyzstan’s Suimonkul Moldobekov shared blind SAMBO bronze at 64 kilograms. At 79, Iran’s Seyed Meysam Banitaba Khoram Abadi and Venezuela’s Elder Moreno also reached the podium.

More titles remain on Sunday’s program

The November 8 schedule lists men’s Sport SAMBO at 71 and 98 kilograms and women’s divisions at 59, 72 and above 80. Men’s Combat SAMBO continues at 79 and above 98, with women’s categories at 54, 65 and 80. FIAS schedules preliminaries for 10 a.m. and finals and medal ceremonies for 6 p.m. in Tashkent.

Published on November 7, 2026 at 12:01 pm
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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