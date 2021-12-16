(Video) Tyron Woodley Faces Off Against ‘Bank Robber’ Jake Paul

The rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is nearly here.

Part II

The fight wasn’t always on the table for December 18th. Tommy Fury, Paul’s original opponent, would pull out of their fight due to injury. With just 2 weeks notice, Woodley would accept the offer to fight Paul once more.

Woodley said he had a feeling the fight would fall through and claims he’s been training since October. Preparing for the fight since ‘spooky season’, Woodley is ready for ‘redemption’ season this weekend. T-Wood met his rival, Paul, in Tampa on Thursday.

Face-To-Face

With the some over-the-top fashion, Paul would face off against the former UFC Champion to start off fight week.

The two squared up intensely, looking at each other dead in the eyes. Both men look to make the biggest payday of their careers, as Paul attempts to ‘rob a bank’ and Woodley tries to bag a $500K bonus for KO’ing the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Bank Robbery

With the stage set for the press conference, ‘The Problem Child’ showed up in some interesting attire.

Paul put on a ski mask on, saying his fight against Woodley would be a bank robbery, come Saturday night. This would reference the big paychecks he will be making from the eye-catching Showtime pay-per-view and everything around it.

Floyd Mayweather, one of the greatest boxers to ever do it, did it first. Mayweather would dress up in all black and had a ski mask on, entering his fight against Conor McGregor. The 2017 meeting saw ‘Money’ pocket hundreds of millions of dollars. He also uses the term ‘legalized bank robbery’ to describe his fights.

‘Most Valuable’

Paul would drum up a new, custom belt for this occasion. The influencer is represented by Most Valuable Promotions and with that, he dubbed himself with a belt that read ‘Most Valuable Boxer’ on the center. The belt would be equipped with expense, luxurious watches on it.