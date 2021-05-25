(Video) Tyron Woodley Appears As Love Interest In NSFW Music Video

Tyron Woodley’s latest appearance in a music video doesn’t have him rapping. Instead, it has him being a seductive love interest.

St. Louis-based pop/R&B singer Mai Lee released a music video Monday of her latest song “REDD (Swim)” and Woodley features in it as her love interest.

He is seen cuddling with her on a bed as well as sharing the same bathtub among other things.

You really need to watch it rather than read about it (NSFW):

Woodley Has Options Outside MMA

Woodley has become a meme due to his rap music and while he certainly has options outside of MMA — as he currently rides a four-fight losing streak — his latest career decisions are bizarre to say the least.

With acting being another avenue for the former welterweight king, he went viral for the wrong reasons after this clip was shared of him earlier this year.

Hopefully, he is getting paid well for all of this.

Woodley’s last outing inside the Octagon saw him suffer a first-round submission defeat to Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC 260 in March which marked his fourth defeat in a row.

His last win came against Darren Till when he defended his title against the Liverpool native back in September 2018 after a second-round submission victory.