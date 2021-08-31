Tyron Woodley Says Jake Paul ‘Ran The Whole Fight,’ Reveals Boxing Champions Thought He Won

Tyron Woodley still firmly believes he defeated Jake Paul.

Paul defeated Woodley via split decision in their eight-round boxing headliner on Sunday night. Woodley undoubtedly had the best moment of the fight as he staggered Paul with a right hand that saw him land on the ropes in the fourth round.

However, the former UFC welterweight champion couldn’t capitalize and instead showboated the rest of the round. In the end, Paul’s activity during the fight as a whole saw him earn the split verdict despite facing plenty of adversity.

Woodley was not happy with the scorecards and called on Paul to give him an immediate rematch. He even agreed to getting an “I love Jake Paul” tattoo. Woodley is still willing to go ahead with it — provided Paul sticks to his word.

“He spoke. He said that. He shook my hand,” Woodley told Ariel Helwani. “He said bet. … I walked you down the whole fight. He ran the whole fight. Every single time.” “He’s trying to back out of it. He’s being a coward. I’m calling you out: You’re being a coward.”

Woodley: Boxing Champions Told Me I Won

While Woodley didn’t take any big shots and was walking Paul down for most of the fight, his activity was much to be desired and ultimately contributed to his defeat.

And while he agrees he could have thrown more, he also felt vindicated by having a number of boxing champions tell him he did enough to win.

“I thought I did more than enough to win the fight. … I talked to Floyd [Mayweather] last night, a couple other world champions. Riddick Bowe hit me up today. Chris ‘Primetime’ [Colbert] hit me up. Andre Ward hit me up. Claressa [Shields] hit me up. And everybody, they said, ‘man, for somebody who’s never boxed before and is crossing over into our world, we want to give you props, because you fought those f*cking eight rounds.’ “Everybody believed I won. They also agreed with, like you said, I could’ve thrown a little bit more. … But at the end of the day, I told you — this was going to look like a fight. “Jake, don’t be a b*tch, dog. Just finish the movie like it’s supposed to be. This is a big scene in the movie, we’re halfway through the movie. Finish it out the right way. Don’t go and fight no [Tommy] Fury. Nobody wants to see that fight. Nobody even know him.”

You can watch the interview below: