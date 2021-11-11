‘Wonderboy’ vs. Belal Muhammad Booked For Dec. 18

The welterweight division just got a whole lot more interesting.

Wonderboy vs. Bully

The UFC has decided to book one more fight to top off their last card of 2021. It will be a battle between old school vs. new school as perennial contender Stephen Thompson defends his top spot against Belal Muhammad.

The two are scheduled to meet on December 18th in what looks to be a great UFC Fight Night. MMA Junkie would be first to report the booking.

“Wonderboy” Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad is agreed upon for UFC Fight Night on Dec. 18, sources tell @MMAjunkieJohn and myself. https://t.co/V2qmxXnnjw — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) November 11, 2021

A Seasoned Veteran

‘Wonderboy’ looks to bounce back from his decision loss to Gilbert Burns last July. Before falling short in his last fight, he was riding a 2-fight win streak against the likes of Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal.

The 39 year-old looks to prove age is just a number by beating ‘Bully’ in December. Thompson will look to regain his momentum he lost in the Burns fight and try for another title shot against Kamaru Usman.

It’s definitely a tall order, especially in a stacked welterweight division, but Simpsonville’s finest has seen the highest of mountains and will look to climb to the top once again.

A Hungry Contender

For Belal Muhammad, it is the exact opposite. The Palestine fighter is still looking to rise through the ranks and prove his name is one to remember. He currently sits at #9 in the world with his most recent win being over Demian Maia in June.

A 6-fight unbeaten streak would earn Muhammad a fight with a top contender. And not just a top contender, a 2x former UFC title challenger, who has seen it all. It will be no easy task as Belal will have to figure out the puzzle that is Wonderboy’s karate style.

The two will close out the year inside the Octagon, when they meet on December 18.

Who You Got?