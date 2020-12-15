UFC fighters aren’t happy with the UFC due to their extensive promotion of Khamzat Chimaev. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson was once the UFC’s golden boy with his explosive karate style that left fans in awe each time he competed. However, it was after he earned his stripes in the promotion. To Wonderboy, he feels slightly disrespected that Khamzat is getting such a major push.

Wonderboy on UFC Promoting Khamzat Chimaev

Wonderboy recently spoke with Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie. During the conversation, he spoke about the hard work that he had to put in, in order for the UFC to promote him. On the other hand, he spoke about Khamzat, his short list of accomplishments, and the UFC’s choice to promote him.

“I had to fight through murderer’s row to get to where I’m at and so did Leon Edwards. He was on a (eight-fight) winning streak to get to where he’s at. I had to fight a slew of guys, I mean tough opponents. Robert Whittaker, Jake Ellenberger, Rory McDonald, Johny Hendricks to get to where I’m at, and then this guy just jumps past everybody. I think it’s a slap in the face to everybody who’s worked their butts off.” “Guaranteed he’s probably gonna get a title shot if he beats Leon Edwards, and I kinda called this,” Thompson said. “I was wondering why they were pushing Khamzat so hard, and I was like watch Khabib retire, because they’re from the same neck of the woods, they got to please that market, so it kinda makes sense why they’re pushing him so hard.”

A Slow Track

Thompson is scheduled face #11 ranked Geoff Neal on December 19, 2020 in the headliner UFC Fight Night 183. According to his views on current UFC promotion, he more than likely won’t get a title shot if he beats Neal. Even with a dominant performace.

It seems like the UFC has the rocket strapped to Khamzat. The only thing that would stop that is if he loses.