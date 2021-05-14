(Video) Wonderboy Thompson Trashes Joshua Fabia Training Tactics: “You Need to Get Slapped”

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson has joined the ranks of fighters and fans who aren’t too keen on Joshua Fabia. Thompson is regarded as one of the nicest people on the UFC roster; however, even he isn’t a fan of Joshua’s treatment of Diego Sanchez.

Sanchez Cut from UFC

After MiddeEasy reported that Diego was being cut before his fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Sanchez has spoken to Sirius XM about his release and how he is fearful for his life.

After Diego was cut, Hours took social media to post that he was free from the UFC. He tagged promotions such as Bellator, One Championship, and Bare Knuckle FC to let them know that he was available for hire.

Since then, videos have surfaced of Fabia using unconventional training tactics to prepare Sanchez in his fight camps. One video showed Fabia and others chasing Diego around with a knife, stating that the exercise was designed to work on movement and defense. But the footage that cemented concern for Diego was when he was hanging upside down from the ceiling with his eyes closed, as Fabia kicked and punched him in the head.

Wonderboy Speaks on Joshua Fabia

In an exclusive interview with Low Kick, Wonderboy voiced his opinions on Fabia and his treatment of Diego. Even someone as lovely as Thompson didn’t hold back with his commentary.

“I don’t know what’s going on in this guy’s head, I really don’t,” Thompson said. “As a coach, if he was my fighter, I would’ve told him to hang it up a long time ago. He’s taken a lot of damage. As a coach, if you’re out there trying to take over and doing that, you need to get slapped. This guy’s putting Diego through stuff I’ve never seen before. Somebody needs to go poke that guy in the eye.”

As time continues to pass, more and more members of the MMA community speak out against Fabia. As we continue to gather more information, we’ll be sure to report our findings on Fabia’s continued toxic behaviors.