Will Fleury Claims Makhmud Muradov Tried To Keep Him Out Of G MMA Event

Will Fleury says an invitation to watch Makhmud Muradov compete in Prague turned into a dispute over whether he could attend. In an October 30 Instagram post, the Irish heavyweight champion alleged that his former opponent rejected a proposed faceoff and asked OKTAGON to prevent him from going to the G MMA event.

According to Fleury’s account, G MMA approached him earlier in the week with front-row seats and the opportunity to meet Muradov face-to-face afterward.

Fleury’s accusation concerns an attempted restriction

guess who refused to do the face off and then ran to Oktagon and tried to get me banned attending?

Fleury wrote that question beneath a photograph of the pair fighting. It is his allegation about an attempt to restrict attendance, rather than confirmation that the organizers imposed a ban. The post does not include an organizer’s decision or a statement from Muradov explaining his position.

The event at the center of the dispute is G MMA 1: Samhain, scheduled for October 31 at Nová Spirála in Prague. The promotion advertises Muradov against six members of the Kotlár group as its main attraction. That is different from the seven opponents Fleury mentioned in his caption; the promotion’s own listing is the basis for the number used here.

G MMA describes a format in which Muradov would face members of the group successively, with fresh opponents entering against the professional fighter. Its detailed matchup page still says the exact participant count, length of each section and complete rules will be clarified. Those outstanding details mean the promotional billing should not be treated as a finalized conventional six-on-one MMA ruleset.

Their August meeting supplies the sporting backdrop

Muradov has already beaten Fleury in an OKTAGON title fight. The promotion’s current athlete profile records a short-notice opportunity that ended with a second-round stoppage and the light heavyweight belt changing hands. That result gives the proposed faceoff a different context from a first meeting between fighters who have never competed against one another.

OKTAGON now identifies Muradov as its light heavyweight champion and interim middleweight champion, with a 30-8 record. His profile also lists Krzysztof Jotko as his next opponent at OKTAGON 100 in Prague on December 29. That scheduled appearance is separate from the unconventional G MMA booking, rather than a newly announced rematch with Fleury.

Fleury, meanwhile, remains listed as OKTAGON’s heavyweight champion with a 17-4 record and SBG Ireland as his gym. The Irishman’s loss of the light heavyweight championship therefore did not leave him without an OKTAGON title. His latest statement concerns an appearance outside that promotion’s cage, with no new fight agreement announced in the written post.