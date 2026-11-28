Will Fleury and Daniel Skvor will meet again at OKTAGON 100 on December 29 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The promotion confirmed the rematch in a November 26 written announcement, pairing the Irish heavyweight champion with the Czech contender in a light-heavyweight contest.

The current official fightcard lists Fleury first and Skvor fourth in the light-heavyweight rankings. Their matchup appears on the main card without a championship designation. It is separate from the middleweight title unification bout between Krzysztof Jotko and Makhmud Muradov, which heads the year-end show.

Will Fleury returns after losing his light-heavyweight title

Fleury enters with 17 wins and four defeats on his promotional profile; the announcement separately includes one no contest. He remains identified as heavyweight champion despite returning to the lighter division for this assignment. Holding that other belt does not make every appearance a heavyweight title defense.

His most recent contest ended against Muradov at OKTAGON 92 on August 1. The official record classifies the defeat as a second-round TKO at 19 seconds. That ended a run which included a knockout of Kasim Aras at OKTAGON 90 in June, recorded at 1:29 of the second round.

The 37-year-old represents SBG Ireland. His earlier promotional victories include decisions over Karlos Vemola and Lazar Todev, followed by a first-round knockout of Martin Buday in December 2025. Those results trace his route through both weight classes before the August setback. The new booking gives him a return date, rather than an announced opportunity to immediately reclaim the light-heavyweight championship.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Will Fleury (17-4, 1NC) 🇮🇪 looks to deliver a devastating statement when he rematches fellow finisher, Daniel Škvor (11-5) 🇨🇿 at light heavyweight in Prague.#OKTAGON100 is going to be insane on December 29! 🎫 https://t.co/gHqD1r0vfa pic.twitter.com/jlwAcL0Vy4 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) November 26, 2026

Daniel Skvor seeks a response to his Narkun defeat

Skvor also returns after a loss. Tomasz Narkun submitted him at OKTAGON 95 on October 17, with the official finish recorded at 2:29 of the first round. Before that, the Czech fighter had put together four consecutive wins, all inside the distance.

His listed sequence includes a first-round submission of Antonio Zovak and a first-round knockout of Marc Doussis, followed by second-round victories over Lucas Alsina and Patrick Vespaziani. The Vespaziani win came by submission, while Alsina was stopped by TKO. That mix of methods provides a broader picture than treating the former kickboxer as exclusively a stand-up opponent.

The Reinders MMA representative is 37 and has an 11-5 record. His promotional biography identifies a background in Thai boxing and experience in GLORY, alongside his victory in the 100-kilogram OKTAGON Underground tournament in 2020. His December assignment is listed as light-heavyweight MMA, not one of the card’s separately designated striking-rules contests.

OKTAGON 100 adds another ranked meeting in Prague

The event page advertises a 5 p.m. local start for the show. That is the overall event listing, not a confirmed walkout time for Fleury and Skvor. No individual bout time is provided.

Narkun is also scheduled for Prague, where he faces Karlos Vemola in another light-heavyweight bout. That puts Skvor’s most recent opponent on the same event, but in a different matchup.

The lineup additionally includes Josef Hala against Vladimir Lengal for the Stand and Bang championship, Attila Vegh against Luke Barnatt under 98-kilogram Stand and Bang rules, and Marco Novak against Firas Daud at featherweight. OKTAGON is presenting the December 29 show as its 100th tournament and a celebration of ten years in operation.