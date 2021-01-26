Report: Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa Slated to Headline Future UFC Card on April 17th

Reports are indicating that Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa is being finalized to main event a UFC card in April. Previously, it was reported that the pair would face off in March, with Whittaker having to wait in like for a rematch against Israel Adesanya. Now, Whittaker vs Costa is targeted for April 17th at a location to be determined.

Whittaker vs Costa

The match is is a fight that Costa has been wanting. Due to their current places in the division, the fight will more than likely serve as a title eliminator bout. Unless something drastic happens within the division. In December of last year, Costa’s manager Wallid Ismail spoke with Portuguese news outlet PVT. During the conversation, he revealed that the deal was offered and signed by Costa. But, Whittaker was hoping to face Adesanya in a rematch and was hesitant to sign the bout agreement.

Sherdog has now reported that the fight is targeted for April 17th, which isn’t far away from the fight’s originally planned date. The news was further confirmed by Cole Shelton via BJ Penn.

Can confirm Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa is being targeted to headline April 17. There will NOT be a title on the line, but sources say both men were promised a title shot with a win. Contracts should also be sent out soon. #UFC — Cole Shelton (@ColeShelton91) January 25, 2021

Finding Fights

Now that Adesanya is seemingly off-limits towards the current crop of Middleweights, a fight between Costa and Whittaker makes sense. Unless Marvin Vettori somehow sneaks his way into the contention picture. Plus, if Adesanya plans on staying in the light heavyweight division, both Costa and Whittaker could be fighting for a chance at interim gold.

With so many moving parts, the Middleweight division is the most interesting that it’s been since the reign of Anderson Silva.