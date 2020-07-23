This weekend marks the fourth event in two weeks for the UFC, as Robert Whittaker faces off against Darren Till in a middleweight clash. Before the event this weekend, the fighters came face to face for the first time, in a cage on the beach.

UFC on ESPN 14 is the final event slated for Fight Island at the moment, with an important fight in the main event. Whittaker will be fighting for the first time since losing his middleweight title to Israel Adesanya. Standing across from his is Till, who is looking to get his second win at 185lb, and a title shot of his own.

Robert Whittaker and Darren Till Face Off On The Beach

Before Robert Whittaker and Darren Till step foot in the Octagon to fight, they stepped into one for a face off. Thursday afternoon, the pair came nose to nose in the cage set up on the beach. The video was an awesome image, with a gorgeous background.

This was a great faceoff moment, even if Whittaker vs Till will not be happening on the beach. The UFC explained that they only put this cage here, for photo-ops like this, despite somewhat using it as a tease for Fight Island. Of course, given the weather and time restrictions and temperature in Abu Dhabi, it is understandable that the fights could not take place outdoors.

The rest of the UFC on ESPN 14 card is certainly worthy of having Whittaker vs Till as a main event. The co-main event features legends Shogun Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueria, in what will be the latter’s final fight. Moreover, the featured bout sees a returning Alexander Gustafsson, moving up to heavyweight to face former champ Fabricio Werdum.

Who do you think will win this Saturday’s main event between Robert Whittaker and Darren Till?