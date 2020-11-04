Robert Whittaker is not interested in fighting Paulo Costa at the moment.

Whittaker is on a two-fight winning streak following his victory over Jared Cannonier at UFC 254 last month as he seemed destined to get a rematch with Israel Adesanya next.

Costa — who only just lost to Adesanya in their UFC 253 title fight in September — congratulated Whittaker soon after before offering to face him whenever he was ready to return.

“Congrats to the Nice guy @robwhittakermma . Looking good last night. Congrats to @killagorillamma too. Both good did their best. “Hey Robert Whittaker enjoy your end of year, you deserved. When you come back we can do amazing fight”

However, as far as Whittaker is concerned, the only logical fight that makes sense for him right now is a rematch with Adesanya.

“The only real logical fight for me right now is Izzy,” Whittaker told MMA Junkie. “I’ve held this spot as (number) one twice now in the last four, five months, and that’s a fight he (Costa) just lost his contention to the title. “That’s really the only fight that I am interested in at the moment. It’s very hard for me to be interested in anything else.”

Whittaker Will Have To Wait For Adesanya Rematch

If Whittaker had said the same on the night of UFC 254, things may have been different today.

In the post-fight press conference, Whittaker wasn’t campaigning hard for a rematch with Adesanya as he was solely focused on spending time with his family for Christmas.

He did state, however, that he didn’t mind facing Adesanya next and hoped their timelines would match up in early 2021. At the same time, “The Reaper” wasn’t worrying about who he would face next.

That led UFC president Dana White to claim that Whittaker didn’t want the rematch with Adesanya which ultimately led to “The Last Stylebender” being given the green light to move up and challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title.

Those comments confused and slightly annoyed Whittaker but for now, he will have to wait for his rematch with Adesanya. And he doesn’t mind facing him at light heavyweight either.