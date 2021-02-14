Dana White: Kamaru Usman Could Surpass Georges St-Pierre As ‘Greatest Welterweight Ever’

Kamaru Usman will surpass Georges St-Pierre at his current rate.

That’s according to UFC president Dana White who was commenting on whether Usman could be classed in the same league as St-Pierre following his impressive third-round TKO win over Gilbert Burns in the UFC 258 headliner last night.

As a result, Usman didn’t only defend his title for a third time and add another top contender to his resume, but also broke St-Pierre’s record for most consecutive wins in the welterweight division with 13.

How long until he surpasses St-Pierre, who many regard not only as the greatest welterweight, but also the greatest fighter of all time? White believes it will only be a matter of time.

“He just broke his record tonight,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “Absolutely. If you look at what he just did, he broke his record tonight for consecutive wins [in the welterweight division], and if this guy keeps rolling… if Usman can keep doing what he’s doing, he’s going to go down as the greatest welterweight ever which is a fact. “Just look at who he’s fought and who he has to fight here in the future, it’s undeniable that this guy will go down as the best welterweight. The question is, where will he go down in the history of the sport?”

GSP Still Has Title Defense Edge Over Usman

Usman could certainly surpass St-Pierre at his current rate. After all, he has been undefeated since making his UFC debut in 2015 and given the competition at welterweight, could have better wins as a whole when it’s all said and done.

However, he is still far off St-Pierre’s record of nine title defenses and given the Canadian’s overall legacy in the sport, Usman seemingly has some work to do.

But it’s certainly not out of the question.