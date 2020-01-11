Dana White Inviting Woman Who Stopped Shoplifter To UFC 246

White Wants To Hire Tapasa-Sataraka

A female worker recently went viral after stopping a man from stealing a speaker at a Best Buy location in Hawaii last month. However, Summer Tapasa-Sataraka, 24, was reportedly fired afterward. Her good deed won’t remain punished as UFC president Dana White paid tribute to her effort on Instagram.

In addition, he is also inviting her to UFC 246 in Las Vegas on January 18 and even plans on hiring her.

“This is Summer Tapasa-Sataraka. She stopped this punk from getting away with stealing from BestBuy in Hawaii. She got fired for this. Flying her in this weekend and giving her tickets to the McGregor vs Cowboy fight. I WANT HER TO WORK FOR ME! Get ready for the best weekend of your life Summer.”

Last month, Tapasa-Satakara reportedly wrote on Facebook that she had seen the man steal from the store before with the same item and didn’t plan on letting it happen again.

In addition, she revealed that she had already informed Best Buy of her plans to leave the company before the viral incident and has no ill will towards them.

Regardless, she can expect one fun weekend if she is in fact taking up White’s offer to attend UFC 246 which will be headlined by Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.