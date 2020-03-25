Dana White To Resume Schedule After UFC 249, Could Host Weekday Events

White Plans To Resume Fight Schedule After April 18

UFC president Dana White doesn’t plan on the fight schedule being paused for too long.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting sporting events as well as regular life around the world, the UFC had to postpone three of its upcoming events in London, Columbus and Portland due to government restrictions.

UFC 249 — headlined by a lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson on April 18 — is still in White’s plans, however. And he plans on rescheduling all the fights that were postponed soon after.

“So the fights that were rescheduled, I need to knock them out, I need to squeeze them in somewhere and get them done, and yes, we will resume our regular schedule,” White told Kevin Iole on Tuesday. “Listen. They might be with no crowd, they might be somewhere else. They might not be where they were scheduled to be. I don’t know how this is going to play out over the next several months, but these fights will happen, and I will have them.”

Given the lost dates, White also mentioned the possibility of potentially hosting events on weekdays.

“To make up for these events that [were already] supposed to happen, they might be on a Wednesday, they might be on a Friday, they might be on a Monday, I don’t know.”

As far as UFC 249 is concerned, White still remains coy on the closed-door location that he found. Interestingly though, he revealed that he did have options in the U.S. as well as abroad.

“We have two or three options in the U.S. and three or four options outside the country,” White added. “I’m not going to tell you. Listen, Everyone is on a need-to-know basis, and nobody needs to know right now. There’s still a few details that need to be worked out, but I have a lot of options right now.”

With just over three weeks to go for April 18, we should have more updates in the coming days.