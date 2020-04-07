Dana White: Joe Rogan Will Be Commentating At UFC 249

Rogan Will Be Commentating At UFC 249

Despite Joe Rogan’s earlier claims, it looks like he will be commentating at UFC 249 on April 18. The card currently has no disclosed location due to the coronavirus pandemic with the latest being that it will take place on a private island that is set acquired by UFC president Dana White.

Rogan — who usually commentates during pay-per-view events — previously said on an episode of his podcast that he would not be commentating at the event.

“I guess someone’s going to commentate it – It’s not going to be me.”

That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore according to White.

After revealing that he had acquired a private island, the UFC head honcho went on to clear the record about whether Rogan’s comments and his presence on the card.

“He did not say that,” Dana White told TMZ. “Again, you can’t listen to anything the media says. Nobody talked to him, they heard him talking on a podcast. So they start writing stories off a podcast that are full of sh*t. Rogan will be there.”

UFC 249 is set to be headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. And despite the current global situation, the April 18 card is considerably stacked after it was fully revealed on Tuesday.

And Rogan will seemingly be there to call the action.