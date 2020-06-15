It doesn’t look like Anderson Silva vs. Anthony Pettis will take place at all.

Pettis recently campaigned for a middleweight super fight with Silva — an idea that the latter was receptive to.

However, it’s also a fight that is out of left field with seemingly little interest even from hardcore mixed martial arts fans. That is partly why UFC president Dana White is not too interested in making it happen.

“I’m not crazy about it. I’m going to tell you why I’m not crazy about it,” White said following UFC Vegas 2 in a media scrum. “You’ve got a guy that fought at 145 pounds at one time and a guy who’s in the conversation for the GOAT at 185 pounds and walks around at 210, 215. “It’s not a big fight that really means something. I like making fights that mean something, so I’m not crazy about that fight.”

White Not Sure What To Do With Silva

So with Silva, 45, having just two fights left on his current UFC deal, what is next for the former middleweight king who has emerged victorious just once in his last eight fights?

The UFC head honcho is not sure for now, as it’s something that will have to be discussed in detail when “The Spider” is ready to compete again.

“I don’t know, I honestly don’t know what to do with his last two fights,” White added. “When Anderson’s really ready to fight, we’ll sit down and look at it and we’ll figure out what we think makes sense for him next. “There’s a lot of things in the decision-making process with an Anderson Silva. His age, what he gets paid – all that stuff’s important.”

Silva hasn’t competed since suffering a TKO defeat to Jared Cannonier at UFC 237 in May last year.