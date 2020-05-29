Dana White: I Haven’t Talked To Conor McGregor About Next Fight

White: McGregor Should Sit Back

Despite recent outbursts and callouts from and towards him, Conor McGregor has no fight planned as of now according to UFC president Dana White.

Of late, McGregor has “accepted” callouts from Oscar De La Hoya and Anderson Silva, been offered a welterweight title clash with Kamaru Usman, and has called to fight interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje next.

It’s clear that the Irishman — who has spoken of returning to action in July — is eager to compete and remain active especially following his comeback win over Donald Cerrone back in January.

But as far as White is concerned — who already shut down a potential Usman fight — there is nothing concrete whatsoever about who McGregor is fighting next. The UFC head honcho would even rather the former two-weight champion wait on the sidelines and see how things transpire in the lightweight division.

“Conor and I have not talked about fighting,” White told ESPN. “If you’re Conor, sitting at home, everybody is calling you out, in every weight division. Who’s next? I’m waiting for [heavyweight Daniel Cormier] to call him out, you know? Conor, his personality, he’s going to respond to that. “I think what Conor needs to do is sit back and let these fights start rolling out. Obviously, the most important division is the 155-pound [lightweight] division. See what plays out.”

One would presume White’s plan is for McGregor to face the winner of a Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje title unification fight.

That fight is expected to take place in September which means McGregor would have to wait at least until December to face the winner. That is, if Nurmagomedov is able to compete in September in the first place given the current health situation of his father.