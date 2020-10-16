The chances of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier taking place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas seem slim.

McGregor recently took to Twitter to accept a January 23 fight with Dustin Poirier. He went a step further by stating his goal was to have it take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — home of the Dallas Cowboys.

“I accept, Jan 23rd is on! My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment”

White: We’ll Go To Arenas When Fans Are Back

Jerry Jones — owner of the Dallas Cowboys — has also been receptive to the idea. But as far as White is concerned? It doesn’t look like that will be happening.

“Listen, we’ve had a very good relationship with Jones for a long time and we’ve talked about Dallas Texas stadium forever,” White said at a media scrum on Friday. ”I’m not going into any arena where we’re going to fill a quarter of the arena or half the arena or any of that stuff. So when crowds are ready to come back, we’ll do crowds again.”

If that is the case, it looks like any McGregor fight will have to either be at the Apex facility in Las Vegas or on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. That’s if McGregor will still fight despite not getting another one of his wishes — the other one being to compete before the end of 2020.

And while the Irishman declared he had accepted the fight on social media, contracts still have to be signed before any return to action is official.

“He said yes and Dustin said yes so now it’s just a matter of getting contracts signed,” White added.

The next few days should certainly be interesting.