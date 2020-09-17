We could be seeing Conor McGregor back in action early next year.

That’s according to UFC president Dana White who recently confirmed the promotion was working on “some fun stuff” for McGregor for the beginning of 2021.

“We’re actually working on some fun stuff for Conor at the beginning of next year,” White told SportsCenter. “He should be back next year. I’m not saying he’s coming back to fight guaranteed, but we’re talking right now about some stuff.”

McGregor Coming Out Of Retirement?

While White stated it’s not guaranteed, it does look like McGregor will be competing again.

The Irishman notably announced his retirement from mixed martial arts earlier this summer — his third one in the space of four years — after falling out of love with the sport among other factors.

Many in the combat sports world unsurprisingly took the retirement with a pinch of salt and expected the former two-weight champion to be back soon — especially once the lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje gets its conclusion next month at UFC 254.

However, there’s also a possibility McGregor’s return could see him collide with BMF champion Jorge Masvidal or even a highly-anticipated trilogy fight with Nate Diaz.

For now, though, McGregor will have to deal with some personal issues first.