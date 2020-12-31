Dana White Reveals Michael Chandler Set To Face Dan Hooker On Fight Island

Michael Chandler finally has an opponent for his UFC debut in Dan Hooker.

Over the last couple of months, potential opponents for Chandler have ranged from Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira to name a few.

However, it will be Hooker who welcomes him to the promotion as UFC president Dana White confirmed to The Schmo in a recent interview that they would face off in Fight Island in a couple of weeks.

Nothing is finalized yet, but it seems to be a matter of time given that White decided to break the news.

“He is [fighting on Fight Island],” White said of Chandler. “We were originally — I don’t know if this is done yet but f*ck it — we were working on Oliveira. Oliveira couldn’t make the weight. So Chandler will be fighting Hooker. … Great fight.”

Chandler vs. Hooker At UFC 257?

Although White did not specify an event, it appears highly likely that the lightweight bout will feature as the co-main event for the UFC 257 pay-per-view taking place January 23. That’s according to New Zealand’s Stuff who reported the matchup earlier this month.

It would also be ideal given that the main event features a lightweight bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier with either one of Chandler or Hooker stepping in should something happen to either headliner.

Chandler signed with the UFC in September following a knockout win over Benson Henderson at Bellator 243 in August.

Hooker, meanwhile, saw his three-fight winning streak snapped in June when he was outpointed by Poirier. The New Zealander is currently ranked No. 6 in the lightweight rankings.