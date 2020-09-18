UFC president Dana White isn’t exactly a fan of middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s dance routines on his way to the Octagon.

Adesanya is no stranger to dancing and most notably danced his way to the Octagon before his UFC 243 middleweight title fight against Robert Whittaker in October last year that went viral.

While many have praised Adesanya for being a showman, not everyone is a fan of it.

White is among them as he feels fighters should be serious and all business when they’re getting ready to fight their opponent.

White: It Works For Adesanya

That said, he believes it’s something very few can pull off and Adesanya is one of them.

“Well he’s an interesting guy anyway, but yeah, I don’t love it [the dancing],” White said while laughing in a recent interview with TMZ. “I don’t love it. I battle with him every time we do it. I keep it as minimal as possible. I like guys that just walk right into the Octagon, they’re serious, they’re all business.

“But you know what? It works for Israel. It works for him. He’s got the personality to pull it off and obviously the guy can actually really dance. We have a lot of people who dance their way into the Octagon and they should probably never dance ever anywhere. But Adesanya is actually a badass dancer. But yeah, it’s his thing and he’s cool and he can actually pull it off.” It remains to be seen if Adesanya will bring the dancing back when he defends his title against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 on September 26 in Fight Island — especially with no fans in attendance. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise either if he still went ahead with a flashy entrance. You can watch the full interview below: