Weili Zhang Receives Supplies From Chinese Fans During Las Vegas Lock Down

Weili Zhang Gets Supplies From Chinese Fans During Virus

Zhang Weili is the pride of China. Her accomplishments inside of the UFC octagon have caused a surge of new UFC fans in mainland China. Putting the country on her back, Weili always encourages her people. And now, her people are also supporting her in return. Among her Chinese fans in lockdown due to the global virus, Zhang received a host of supplies as she remains in the United States.

After UFC 248, Weili Zhang was left with a choice. She could either go back to her homeland of China or remain in the United States in her rented home in Las Vegas. Because of the global virus and its intensity in China, Weili decided to play it safe. However, staying in the US also has its drawbacks in reference to the virus.

The city of Las Vegas is currently on lockdown. Which makes it extremely difficult for civilians to get the supplies that they need. Even when people are allowed outside, critical supplies are severely limited.

Zhang Speaks on Getting Supplies

According to the South China Morning Post, Zhang’s Chinese fans sent her a plethora of supplies while she faced the lockdown. Some of the items included face masks, hand sanitizer bottles, sausages, and traditional Chinese medicine. Plus rice, which is currently in shortage in Vegas.

“I am very touched. In a foreign country, I can receive the care and help of Chinese friends. We have never seen it before. We can’t buy rice. They sent us rice. I am afraid we don’t have a pot to do it – for the rice, they also sent the pot to us,” said Zhang. https://www.instagram.com/p/B-HpEb8pYFw/

Thanking the Fans

Zhang then took to social media to share a heartfelt message to the world. Simply put, “Isolate yourself and stay healthy.”

Zhang has represented China with pride throughout the duration of her MMA career. It’s nice to see them rally and show support for Zhang as well with supplies.