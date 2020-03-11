Update On Latest UFC Rankings: Weili Zhang Tops Valentina Shevchenko On Women’s P4P List

Zhang Excels Shevchenko In Women’s P4P List

UFC updates the official rankings after last week’s UFC 248 MMA event, which down in Las Vegas. Not much has changed, but surprisingly women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang who retained her title after outlasting former division’s queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk surpasses women’s flyweight champion on pound-for-pound rankings.

Besides that change, Daniel Cormier also removed from light heavyweight rankings that opens a path for other contenders to move up to top.

Check out below official rankings and how it works:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC.

A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings. (Via UFC.com)

Note: (+/- (movement in rankings) T = tie, *NR = (Not previously ranked)).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Israel Adesanya +1

6. Daniel Cormier -1

7. Kamaru Usman

8. Alexander Volkanovski

9. Conor McGregor

10. Tony Ferguson

11. Max Holloway

12. Dustin Poirier

13. Tyron Woodley

14. Robert Whittaker

15. Dominick Reyes

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

Advertisement

1. Deiveson Figueiredo

2. Joseph Benavidez

3. Jussier Formiga

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Brandon Moreno

6. Askar Askarov

7. Kai Kara France

8. Rogerio Bontorin

9. Alex Perez

10. Matt Schnell

11. Tim Elliott

12. Jordan Espinosa

13. Raulian Paiva

14. Mark De La Rosa

15. Tyson Nam

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Petr Yan

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Raphael Assuncao

6. Jose Aldo

7. Pedro Munhoz

8. Jimmie Rivera

9. Cody Garbrandt

10. Rob Font

11. Cody Stamann

12. John Dodson

13. Song Yadong

14. Marlon Vera

15. Raoni Barcelos

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI

1. Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

4. Chan Sung Jung

5. Yair Rodriguez

6. Frankie Edgar

7. Renato Moicano

8. Jeremy Stephens

9. Josh Emmett

10. Calvin Kattar

11. Jose Aldo

12. Shane Burgos

13. Ryan Hall

14. Sodiq Yosef

15. Arnold Allen

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

Advertisement

1. Tony Ferguson

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Conor McGregor

4. Justin Gaethje

5. Dan Hooker

6. Donald Cerrone

7. Paul Felder

8. Kevin Lee

9. Al Iaquinta

10. Edson Barboza

11. Diego Ferreira

12. Gregor Gillespie

13. Charles Oliveira

14. Islam Makhachev

15. Alexander Hernandez

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards

5. Demian Maia

6. Stephen Thompson

7. Michael Chiesa

8. Rafael dos Anjos

9. Nate Diaz

10. Geoff Neal

11. Robbie Lawler

12. Gilbert Burns

13. Anthony Pettis +1

14. Vicente Luque -1

15. Conor McGregor

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Paulo Costa

3. Jared Cannonier +1

4. Yoel Romero -1

5. Darren Till

6. Jack Hermansson

7. Kelvin Gastelum

8. Derek Brunson

9. Edmen Shahbazyan

10. Uriah Hall

11. Brad Tavares

12. Omari Akhmedov

13. Ian Heinisch

14. Antonio Carlos Junior

15. Anderson Silva

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: JON JONES

1. Dominick Reyes

2. Thiago Santos

3. Anthony Smith

4. Jan Blachowicz

5. Corey Anderson

6. Volkan Oezdemir +1

7. Alexander Gustafsson +1

8. Glover Teixeira +1

9. Aleksandar Rakic +1

10. Johnny Walker +1

11. Misha Cirkunov +1

12. Nikita Krylov +1

13. Magomed Ankalaev +2

14. Ronaldo Souza

15. Mauricio Rua *NR

Note: Due to inactivity Daniel Cormier is ineligible to be ranked at 205 pounds.

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: STIPE MIOCIC

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Curtis Blaydes

4. Junior dos Santos

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Alistair Overeem

9. Walt Harris

10. Shamil Abdurakhimov

11. Blagoy Ivanov

12. Aleksei Oleinik

13. Augusto Sakai

14. Sergei Pavlovich

15. Ciryl Gane

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Weili Zhang +1

3. Valentina Shevchenko -1

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

6. Rose Namajunas

7. Tatiana Suarez

8. Holly Holm -1

9. Germaine De Randamie

10. Aspen Ladd

11. Katlyn Chookagian

12. Jessica Eye

13. Julianna Pena

14. Nina Ansaroff

15. Claudia Gadelha

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: WEILI ZHANG

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5. Nina Ansaroff

6. Claudia Gadelha

7. Carla Esparza

8. Michelle Waterson

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Cynthia Calvillo

11. Yan Xiaonan

12. Felice Herrig

13. Tecia Torres

14. Alexa Grasso

15. Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Jessica Eye

2. Katlyn Chookagian

3. Joanne Calderwood

4. Jennifer Maia

5. Roxanne Modafferi

6. Lauren Murphy

7. Viviane Araujo

8. Andrea Lee

9. Maycee Barber

10. Alexis Davis

11. Montana De La Rosa

12. Antonina Shevchenko

13. Ji Yeon Kim

14. Molly McCann

15. Poliana Botelho

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Holly Holm

3. Aspen Ladd

4. Julianna Pena

5. Irene Aldana

6. Raquel Pennington

7. Ketlen Vieira

8. Yana Kunitskaya

9. Sara McMann

10. Marion Reneau

11. Lina Lansberg

12. Macy Chiasson

13. Bethe Correia

14. Nicco Montano

15. Sijara Eubanks

Current rankings might bring some changes in the lightweight division following next weeks’ UFC Fight Night 170: “Lee vs. Oliveira” event.