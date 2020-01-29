Weili Zhang Reacts To Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Coronavirus Jab, Joanna Responds Back

Zhang Questions Joanna’s Character

UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang did not take kindly to Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s insensitive jab at her with regard to the coronavirus.

Zhang is set for her first title defense when she meets the former champion in the co-main event of UFC 248 on March 7 in Las Vegas.

Jedrzejczyk recently posted an image in her Instagram story of a fan poster with herself wearing a gas mask next to Zhang.

Çinli Weili Zhang’la dövüşecek Joanna’nın paylaşımı pic.twitter.com/XrXVM26Iyh — UFC Türkiye 🇹🇷 (@UFC_Turkiye) January 29, 2020

The implication was she was protecting herself from contracting the coronavirus from Zhang, who hails from China, which is where the current outbreak originated.

She has since deleted the post. However, Zhang came across it and issued a classy response, although she did question the former champion’s character for making a joke of the situation.

“To make fun of tragedy is a true sign of ones character. People are dying, someones father, someones mother, someones child. Say what you want about me if it makes you feel stronger but do not joke about what’s happening here. I wish you good health until March 7th. I will see you soon.”

Joanna Responds back:

“Hey champ. Hey Weili. so sorry to make you feel bad, but I’d never make fun of sick people or a virus. So I didn’t want you to get offended. I just made fun of the funny internet meme. So, so sorry, but still, I’ll see you March 7. Don’t get emotional, OK?

It certainly appears that this title fight just became personal, at least for Zhang.