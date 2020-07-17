The UFC is back in action with it’s third event in a week, in UFC on ESPN+ 30. This is the complete results of Friday’s early weigh in.

In the main event of the third event to be hosted in Fight Island, Joseph Benavidez takes on Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant flyweight title. This is a rematch from their bout in February, which should have determined the same thing. However Figueiredo would miss weight and score a somewhat controversial knockout, so he was unable to win the title and the UFC decided to run it back.

In addition to this important title fight, UFC on ESPN+ 30 also features a co-main event clash at middleweight, between Kelvin Gastelum and Jack Hermansson. Gastelum is looking to rebound from two straight losses, while Hermansson looks to get back on track after his four fight winning streak was snapped last September. In addition to that, other notable names include Joe Duffy, Marc Diakiese, and Brett Johns.

Before these fighters could step inside the UFC’s Octagon, they had to weigh in on Friday morning. All 24 fighters took to the scales, with everybody including Figueiredo making their marks. Below are the full results of Friday’s early weigh-ins.

UFC on ESPN+ 30 Weigh In Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 8pm EST)

Deiveson Figueiredo (125lb) vs Joseph Benavidez (125lb)

Kelvin Gastelum (186lb) vs Jack Hermansson (186lb)

Marc Diakiese (156lb) vs Rafael Fiziev (156lb)

Luana Carolina (126lb) vs Ariane Lipski (126lb)

Askar Askarov (126lb) vs Alexandre Pantoja (125lb)

Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, 5 pm EST)

Roman Dolidze (206lb) vs Khadis Ibragimov (206lb)

Grant Dawson (150lb) vs Nad Narimani (150lb) (catchweight bout)

Joel Alvarez (156lb) vs Joe Duffy (155.5lb)

Montel Jackson (136lb) vs Brett Johns (136lb)

Amir Albazi (136lb) vs Malcolm Gordon (135lb)

Davi Ramos (156lb) vs Arman Tsarukyan (156lb)

Carlos Felipe (261lb) vs Serghei Spivac (240lb)

Highlights and Face Offs