(Video) Chris Weidman Already Walking On His Own Five Weeks After Leg Break

Chris Weidman continues to make rapid progress on his right leg.

It was only just over a month ago that the former middleweight champion horrifically snapped his leg after Uriah Hall checked his low kick on the main card of UFC 261.

Having undergone surgery since, Weidman has been sharing his progress on the road to recovery along the way.

Earlier this month, the New York native even shared footage of himself being able to put weight on his legs and partially walk on an anti-gravity treadmill.

The latest progress is even more promising.

Weidman Able To Walk Without Crutches

Earlier this week, Weidman revealed he was now able to walk with 50% of his body weight. He notably hoped he’d be able to walk without crutches in the next week or two.

It didn’t take long for him to achieve that goal as on Saturday, Weidman posted footage of himself walking on his own in his home.

“I’m walking on my own! Big day baby!! Thanks for all the love and support. Inspired by you all! #recovery #walking #comeback #theallamerican #thankyouGOD🙏”

This is certainly great news and incredible progress given the state of Weidman’s leg just last month. If he continues to recover at this rate, his goal of returning to the Octagon in 2022 may not be impossible after all.