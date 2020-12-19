Chris Weidman Thinks Anderson Silva Will Fight Again, Would ‘Love’ To See Him Box Roy Jones Jr.

Chris Weidman expects Anderson Silva to compete again.

Silva most recently competed in October when he was finished by Uriah Hall via fourth-round TKO in their middleweight headliner.

It was the Brazilian’s last fight for the promotion despite having fights on his deal as UFC president Dana White urged him to consider retirement.

However, Silva seems eager to continue and despite being a high-profile free agent — even at the age of 45 — there seems to be little interest from other promotions in signing him.

That’s likely due to the money “The Spider” would demand as well as the current state of affairs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as far as Weidman is concerned, he believes his old rival will eventually fight again.

“I think he fights if he wants to fight,” Weidman told Fanatics View. “Someone’s going to give him money to fight. He may not be getting the money he wants. It seems like the free agency market isn’t really in the best place right now probably due to corona and everything. “… I think he’s going to fight again because it seems like he’s really into being a martial artist, he still loves what he does. And I don’t think he looked bad in his last fight against Uriah Hall. It’s not like he couldn’t put on great fights still in the UFC [even at 45] but I think it’s a money thing with the UFC at this point and they’re trying to change the guard.”

Weidman A Fan Of Silva vs. Jones Jr. Matchup

One potential option for Silva is competing in exhibition boxing matches.

After all, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. recently competed in a boxing match that headlined an event that was a commercial success last month.

Silva has also been slated to fight Jones numerous times over the years and Weidman would love to see him finally face the boxing legend.

“Yeah, I would actually love to see that,” Weidman added. “I’m all about any UFC fighters making money and I’m sure he’d get a lot of money in that fight. That would be awesome, man.”

Perhaps 2021 is the year we finally get to see it.